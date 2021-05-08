2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross, BS6 MU-X SUV And D-Max Hi-Lander To Launch In India On May 10

Isuzu Motors is all set to launch the BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross and D-Max Hi-Lander pick-up trucks in the Indian market on May 10, 2021. This announcement was made official by the company through its official social media platforms. The Japanese carmaker will also announce the prices of the BS6 MU-X SUV in the country. Moreover, select dealers are accepting unofficial pre-bookings for the V-Cross and Hi-Lander models at ₹ 1 lakh and ₹ 50,000 respectively. The company has taken ample time to introduce the BS6 iterations of the passenger vehicle range in India.

Do note, the 2021 Isuzu MU-X SUV was introduced in the global market last year in October. The international spec of the 7-seater SUV is a completely revamped model over the predecessor, featuring an updated exterior and interior as well as upgraded mechanicals. The company is expected to offer the three-row SUV with a new 1.9-litre diesel engine. It will compete against the likes of the Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster and the Mahindra Alturas G4.

Alongside the BS6 MU-X SUV, the company will introduce two variants of the D-Max pick-up range - the V-Cross and a new base-spec Hi-Lander. This is the first time that the Hi-Lander trim will be launched in India, essentially a slightly more premium version of the D-Max S-Cab. The Hi-Lander will get halogen headlights, black ORVMs, steel wheels with wheel covers, a three-spoke steering wheel, blacked dashboard, and an instrument cluster with analogue dials, more.

The 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross 2021 will be offered in two trims - Z and Z Prestige with 2WD and 4W options, respectively. The 5-seater SUV pickup will get Bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, fog lamps, roof rails, B-pillar black-out film, 18-inch alloy wheels, seven colours, and more. Dimension-wise, it will measure 5,295 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and 1,840 mm in height and the wheelbase will stand at 3,095 mm.

As for features, the BS6 Isuzu V-Cross will be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analogue instrument console, 8-speakers, rear parking sensor, rear parking camera, auto cruise, front bucket seats, electrically adjustable front driver seat, etc. For safety, the pick-up SUV will get 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake override system, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and more.

In terms of mechanicals, all three models will be powered by a BS6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel engine. It will be tuned to make 160 bhp at 3,600 rpm against 360 Nm of peak torque at 2,000-2,500 rpm. While the Hi-Lander trim is likely to get a 6-speed manual gearbox, the V-Cross and the MU-X SUV could get a 6-speed automatic transmission.

