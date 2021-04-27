2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 Specifications Leaked Ahead Of Launch

The prices of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross are likely to be announced soon

Isuzu Motors is expected to launch the BS6-compliant D-Max V-Cross in the Indian market very soon. Ahead of its debut, brochure images of the SUV pickup have leaked online revealing specifications, features, colours and other details. Earlier this month, a teaser image of the upcoming V-Cross was released by the company on the website and social media handles, suggesting the launch is around the corner. The company has already updated its line-up to meet the stringent BS6 emission norms. However, the pickup SUV is yet to receive the update.

As per the leaked brochure, the Isuzu D-Max V-Cross will come in two variants - 2WD Z and 4WD Z Prestige. The 5-seater SUV pickup will come in seven colours - Cosmic Black, Splash White, Titanium Silver, Silky White Pearl, Spinal Red, Sapphire Blue and Galenta Gray. Dimension-wise, it will measure 5,295 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and 1,840 mm in height and the wheelbase will stand at 3,095 mm.

The overall design of the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross pickup SUV is expected to remain unchanged. The brochure also reveals that the 2021 Isuzu D-Max V-Cross BS6 will get Bi-LED projector headlamps with LED DRLs, LED tail lights, fog lamps, roof rails, B-pillar black-out film, 18-inch alloy wheels, and more.

In terms of features, it will be equipped with a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, analogue instrument console, 8-speakers, rear parking sensor, rear parking camera, auto cruise, front bucket seats, electrically adjustable front driver seat, etc. For safety, the pickup will get 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, traction control, brake override system, Hill Start Assist, Hill Descent Control and more.

Under the bonnet, there will be a new BS6-compliant 1.9-litre, 4-cylinder, diesel engine which will be tuned to make 160 bhp at 3,600 rpm against 360 Nm of peak torque at 2,000-2,500 rpm. It will be mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox. The SUV pickup will be offered in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive options. The new engine will replace the 2.5-litre unit, which powered the previous model.

