Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Introduced In Thailand

While the new Isuzu MU-X has been launched in Thailand, we expect it to come to India only in 2021

Isuzu Motors has officially introduced the new-generation model of its flagship SUV, the Isuzu MU-X, in Thailand. The new MU-X looks much sleeker now, and, a lot more premium as well, featuring a host of design and cosmetic updates, including a new grille, sharper headlamps, and new body-coloured front bumper with new foglamp housing. The new-gen Isuzu MU-X is built on the company's Symmetric Mobility platform. While the SUV has already gone on sale in Thailand, we expect it to come to India only in 2021.

The new Isuzu MU-X has also grown in size, and it's now 25 mm longer, 10 mm wider and 35 mm taller than the outgoing model. So, now the SUV measures 4,850 mm in length, 1,870 mm in width, and 1,875 mm in height. In fact, the wheelbase to has been increased by 10 mm and it now stands at 2,855 mm. The SUV's ground clearance too has gone up from 220 mm to 235 mm. The new MU-X comes with Bi-LED projector headlamps, with LED DRLs, 20-inch alloy wheels and new LED taillamps, along with body-coloured rear bumpers with a rear skid plate.

The new-gen Isuzu MU-X comes with a new cabin featuring a host of new and modern creature comforts

Inside, the new MU-X comes with a new premium cabin with dual-tone black and brown interior. The new black dashboard features a copper colour design insert, along with a new a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, featuring Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The SUV also gets a new instrument cluster with a 4.2-inch MID unit. The centre console gets a piano black finish and comes with electronic parking brakes and a rotary dial for Shift-on-fly. The MU-X also gets ambient lighting, along with dual-zone automatic climate control, and an 8-way adjustable driver seat. The new MU-X also gets Terrain Command Shift-on-fly, Automatic High Beam, adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, forward collision warning, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert (RTCA), 6 airbags and an ADAS system.

The new-gen Isuzu MU-X will also come with an Advanced Driver Assistant System (ADAS)

The Thailand-spec Isuzu MU-X is offered with two diesel engine options - a 1.9-litre unit and a 3.0-litre motor. The former is tuned to make 148 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 350 Nm at 1,800-2,600 rpm, and the bigger 3.0-litre oil burner makes 187 bhp at 3,600 rpm and 450 Nm at 1,600-2,600 rpm, and it gets all-wheel drive. Transmission choices include a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic torque converter unit.

