Next-Gen Isuzu MU-X Patent Images Leaked

Judging by these patent images, the new Isuzu MU-X will be a lot sleeker and come with a new grille, sharper headlamps, and a body-coloured front bumper with new foglamp housing.

Judging by these patent images, the new Isuzu MU-X will be a lot sleeker than the current model

Patent images of the next-generation Isuzu MU-X have leaked online, giving us a sneak-peek at the flagship SUV. Judging by these patent images, the new Isuzu MU-X will be a lot sleeker and come with a new grille, sharper headlamps, and body-coloured front bumper with new foglamp housing. From the sides, the SUV appears to have grown longer, but more importantly, it will come with a proper D-pillar with a quarter glass, instead of the wraparound rear windshield that the current-gen SUV gets.

Also Read: Isuzu India To Launch BS6 Models In Second Half Of 2020

The new Isuzu MU-X will be a lot sleeker and come with a new grille, sharper headlamps, with new bumper and foglamp housing

The new Isuzu MU-X is also likely to get side skirts new alloy wheels and a pair of new wraparound taillamps. The tailgate also appears to be new and the now its will also get body-coloured rear bumpers with a rear skid plate.

The MU-X will come with a proper D-pillar with a quarter glass, instead of the wraparound rear windshield that the current-gen SUV gets

The current Isuzu MU-X is built on a ladder frame chassis which also underpins the D-Max pickup trucks in India. The BS4 compliant model came with a 3.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine tuned to make 174 bhp at 3,600 rpm and develop a peak torque of 380 Nm at 1,800-2,800 rpm. The engine was mated to a 5-speed automatic transmission and a shift-on-the-fly four-wheel-drive system.

Earlier in May, Isuzu Motors India had announced that it will launch its BS6 compliant range in the second half of 2020. While as of now there's no update from the company, we expect the BS6 MU-X to go on sale in India my end of 2020 or early 2021, as as there is still some time before the new-gen model is ready for India.

Source: Autoweek

