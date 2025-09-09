HomeNews & Reviews
Hyundai Unveils Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025; First Compact Ioniq Debuts New Design Language

The Concept THREE is a bold, compact EV with sustainable design, smart tech, and comes with Europe-focused electrification plans.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 9, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • First compact EV under the Ioniq sub-brand debuts at IAA Mobility 2025
  • Marks Hyundai’s push into Europe’s compact EV segment, with electrified versions of every model by 2027
  • Introduces “Art of Steel” design language

Hyundai has unveiled Concept THREE, its first compact EV under the Ioniq sub-brand, at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. Not only does this concept mark the Korean carmaker’s entry into Europe’s most competitive EV segment, but it also sets down a new “Art of Steel” design language, which will be seen in future electrified models.

 

Also Read: 641 bhp Hyundai Ioniq 6 N Debuts At Goodwood Festival Of Speed

 

hyundai three concept 10

Built to meet Europe’s growing demand for compact, space-efficient EVs, the Concept THREE combines aerodynamic design with expressive details, including Parametric Pixel lighting and an anodised-effect finish. The cabin focuses on modern and intuitive layouts with a heavy focus on the customisable “Bring Your Own Lifestyle” modules, while sustainable materials — from ocean-waste textiles to aluminium foam — reinforce Hyundai’s eco push.

hyundai three concept 6

Appearance-wise, it bears an unmistakable resemblance to one of the Ioniq models. Firstly, it’s sharp in every panel and has sleek lines and creases. The shape could be reminiscent of many older JDM hatchbacks, but the modernised design set down by the Ioniq 6 is present.  


Also Read: Hyundai IONIQ5 N Review: Is This Really An EV?
 

hyundai three concept

Concept THREE also comes as a flagbearer for Hyundai’s wider electrification strategy, especially for the European market. Hyundai plans that every model in Europe will get an electrified version by 2027, with 21 EVs planned globally by 2030. 

