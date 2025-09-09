Hyundai Unveils Concept THREE at IAA Mobility 2025; First Compact Ioniq Debuts New Design Language

Hyundai has unveiled Concept THREE, its first compact EV under the Ioniq sub-brand, at IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich. Not only does this concept mark the Korean carmaker’s entry into Europe’s most competitive EV segment, but it also sets down a new “Art of Steel” design language, which will be seen in future electrified models.

Built to meet Europe’s growing demand for compact, space-efficient EVs, the Concept THREE combines aerodynamic design with expressive details, including Parametric Pixel lighting and an anodised-effect finish. The cabin focuses on modern and intuitive layouts with a heavy focus on the customisable “Bring Your Own Lifestyle” modules, while sustainable materials — from ocean-waste textiles to aluminium foam — reinforce Hyundai’s eco push.

Appearance-wise, it bears an unmistakable resemblance to one of the Ioniq models. Firstly, it’s sharp in every panel and has sleek lines and creases. The shape could be reminiscent of many older JDM hatchbacks, but the modernised design set down by the Ioniq 6 is present.



Concept THREE also comes as a flagbearer for Hyundai’s wider electrification strategy, especially for the European market. Hyundai plans that every model in Europe will get an electrified version by 2027, with 21 EVs planned globally by 2030.