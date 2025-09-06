HomeNews & Reviews
TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Editions Launched: New Variants Introduced

The entire Apache lineup gets a special edition, while the RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V get two new variants.
By car&bike Team

3 mins read

Published on September 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • 20th anniversary editions wear black and gold livery
  • Anniversary models priced from Rs 1.38 lakh to Rs 3.37 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • New top RTR 160 4V and 200 4V variants introduced

TVS Motor Company is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Apache nameplate by launching special edition models for its entire Apache range. Named anniversary edition, the entire Apache lineup from the 310s to the 160 gets a special livery and a USB charger, which is a first for the Apache lineup. 

 

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150 Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets Traction Control, Single-Channel ABS 

 

TVS Apache Anniversary Edition Models:

TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Edition

The special anniversary editions are being offered across six models in the Apache lineup, including the RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V, RTR 310, and the RR 310. All models in the anniversary lineup wear a black and champagne gold livery, complete with a special 20th anniversary logo on the fuel tank. The Apache RTR 160 to RTR 200 4V variants also come equipped with dual-tone black and gold alloy wheels to complement the theme further. 

Anniversary Edition ModelsEx-showroom Price
TVS Apache RTR 160Rs 1,37,990
TVS Apache RTR 180Rs 1,39,990
TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRs 1,50,990
TVS Apache RTR 200 4VRs 1,62,990
TVS Apache RTR310Rs 3,11,000
TVS Apache RR310Rs 3,37,000

Prices for the 20th Anniversary Editions start at Rs 1.38 lakh for the Apache RTR 160, going up to Rs 3.37 lakh for the flagship RR 310 (ex-showroom). Mechanically, all motorcycles remain the same under the skin.  

 

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150: In Pictures
 TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Edition 1
Launched in 2005, the Apache nameplate has become one of TVS Motor Company's most popular and globally recognised motorcycle brands, amassing over 6.5 million customers across 80 countries.  

 

New Variant for RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V:

ModelVariantPrice (ex-showroom New Delhi)
TVS Apache RTR 160 4VBlack editionRs 1,28,490
Disc BT Special editionRs 1,34,970
USD + LCD VariantRs 1,39,990
New Top-End TFT + Projector Headlamp VariantRs 1,47,990
TVS Apache RTR 200 4VUSD + LCD VariantRs 1,53,990
New Top-End TFT + Projector Headlamp VariantRs 1,59,990

Along with the anniversary edition lineup, TVS has also introduced new range-topping variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V in India. The new variant of the RTR 160 4V is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, while the RTR 200 4V comes in at Rs 1.59 lakh (both ex-showroom).  

 

Also Read: TVS Ntorq 150: Top 5 Highlights
 TVS Apache New Variant
The new range-topping variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V come equipped with a host of updates. Both models now feature a projector headlamp with integrated LED DRLs. A 5-inch TFT display has been added as well, offering Bluetooth connectivity and voice assist functionality. 

 

Other notable additions include a traction control system and an assist and slipper clutch. The RTR 160 4V is available in Racing Red, Marine Blue, and Matte Black, while the RTR 200 4V can be had in Matte Black and Granite Grey.

