TVS Apache 20th Anniversary Editions Launched: New Variants Introduced

TVS Motor Company is celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Apache nameplate by launching special edition models for its entire Apache range. Named anniversary edition, the entire Apache lineup from the 310s to the 160 gets a special livery and a USB charger, which is a first for the Apache lineup.

TVS Apache Anniversary Edition Models:

The special anniversary editions are being offered across six models in the Apache lineup, including the RTR 160, RTR 180, RTR 160 4V, RTR 200 4V, RTR 310, and the RR 310. All models in the anniversary lineup wear a black and champagne gold livery, complete with a special 20th anniversary logo on the fuel tank. The Apache RTR 160 to RTR 200 4V variants also come equipped with dual-tone black and gold alloy wheels to complement the theme further.

Anniversary Edition Models Ex-showroom Price TVS Apache RTR 160 Rs 1,37,990 TVS Apache RTR 180 Rs 1,39,990 TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Rs 1,50,990 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V Rs 1,62,990 TVS Apache RTR310 Rs 3,11,000 TVS Apache RR310 Rs 3,37,000

Prices for the 20th Anniversary Editions start at Rs 1.38 lakh for the Apache RTR 160, going up to Rs 3.37 lakh for the flagship RR 310 (ex-showroom). Mechanically, all motorcycles remain the same under the skin.

Launched in 2005, the Apache nameplate has become one of TVS Motor Company's most popular and globally recognised motorcycle brands, amassing over 6.5 million customers across 80 countries.

New Variant for RTR 160 4V and RTR 200 4V:

Model Variant Price (ex-showroom New Delhi) TVS Apache RTR 160 4V Black edition Rs 1,28,490 Disc BT Special edition Rs 1,34,970 USD + LCD Variant Rs 1,39,990 New Top-End TFT + Projector Headlamp Variant Rs 1,47,990 TVS Apache RTR 200 4V USD + LCD Variant Rs 1,53,990 New Top-End TFT + Projector Headlamp Variant Rs 1,59,990

Along with the anniversary edition lineup, TVS has also introduced new range-topping variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V and Apache RTR 200 4V in India. The new variant of the RTR 160 4V is priced at Rs 1.47 lakh, while the RTR 200 4V comes in at Rs 1.59 lakh (both ex-showroom).

The new range-topping variants of the Apache RTR 160 4V and 200 4V come equipped with a host of updates. Both models now feature a projector headlamp with integrated LED DRLs. A 5-inch TFT display has been added as well, offering Bluetooth connectivity and voice assist functionality.

Other notable additions include a traction control system and an assist and slipper clutch. The RTR 160 4V is available in Racing Red, Marine Blue, and Matte Black, while the RTR 200 4V can be had in Matte Black and Granite Grey.