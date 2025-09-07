HomeNews & Reviews
Skoda Kushaq, Slavia, Kodiaq Prices Slashed Post GST Reform

The biggest reduction in price across the Skoda passenger vehicle portfolio is for the flagship Kodiaq SUV.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 7, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Skoda bundling limited-period benefits with the price drop enabled by lower GST.
  • Kodiaq sees the largest price cut of up to Rs 3.30 lakh.
  • Kylaq will also benefit from GST rate cut.

Skoda India is one among several carmakers to have announced lower prices for its passenger vehicle range following the Indian government's decision to rationalise goods and services tax (GST) on automobiles. While it is mass-market brands with a higher ratio of sub-four-metre vehicles in their lineups that will benefit in a big way, even a company like Skoda – which has mainly four-metre-plus models on sale – stands to benefit, as its bigger models no longer attract additional cess, and are taxed at a flat 40 per cent.

 

Also Read: New GST Rate Cut To 18%: Hatchbacks, Subcompact SUVs, Mass-Market Scooters And Bikes To Get Cheaper

 

Skoda Kodiaq Web 48

Kodiaq prices will come down by as much as Rs 3.30 lakh.

 

The company has issued a statement confirming prices for the Skoda Kodiaq will come down by as much as Rs 3.30 lakh, while the Skoda Kushaq will be cheaper by up to Rs 66,000 and the Skoda Slavia cheaper by up to Rs 63,000. 

 

In a bid to boost sales, the company is also offering additional limited-period benefits of up to Rs 2.50 lakh on both Kodiaq as well as Kushaq, and up to Rs 1.20 lakh on the Slavia. These benefits will only be available till September 21.

 

Also Read: Skoda India Turns 25; Limited Edition Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia Introduced

 

Skoda Kylaq Web 25

Kylaq, too, will benefit from lower GST rates.

 

Skoda's most affordable model – and its only sub-four metre vehicle on sale – the Kylaq will also see a price drop with GST being lowered to 18 per cent on sub-four metre models. However, Skoda hasn't confirmed the exact price drop for the subcompact SUV at this time.

 

