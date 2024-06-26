Yamaha Reveals Automated Manual Transmission For Motorcycles

Yamaha has announced its latest piece of tech, an automated manual transmission for its motorcycles, named Y-AMT (Yamaha-automated manual transmission). With this, Yamaha becomes the latest in a line of manufacturers, including the likes of BMW, KTM and Honda, to introduce this tech. This, however, is not the first time the brand has attempted something on these lines, as it had offered the FJR1300 motorcycle with the Yamaha Chip Controlled Shift (YCC-S) earlier that allowed riders to change gear using a finger-operated gear lever manually.

The Y-AMT system weighs 2.8 kg in total and makes use of two electronic actuators, one for handling the clutch and the other for shifting gears. The system can be operated either in fully-automatic mode or in manual mode where the rider can shift gears using buttons on the handlebar of the motorcycle. There will also be two modes on offer when riding in fully-automatic mode- D+ which is the equivalent of a sports mode for the motorcycle and can be used to go faster, and D mode for long-distance cruising at medium speeds.

According to the video posted by the brand, the system aims to “maximise focus and performance”, hinting at the technology being offered in its street naked and sport tourer motorcycles. Yamaha has not specified when this technology will be offered on its production motorcycles, although reports point to an all-new motorcycle under development that could be among the first to be equipped with the Y-AMT.