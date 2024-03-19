Login
BMW Neue Klasse X Electric SUV Concept Images Surface Online Ahead Of March 21 Debut

Representing the next generation of its electric vehicle lineup, the Neue Klasse X will provide a glimpse of what future SUVs from BMW will look like inside and out.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 19, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BMW Neue Klasse X to adopt pared-down exterior design language.
  • Concept features a large glass roof, red-and-white interior and a new-look kidney grille.
  • Full reveal to take place on March 21.

Ahead of its world premiere later this week, first images of the BMW Neue Klasse X have surfaced online, providing a clear look at the exterior design of the new concept SUV. Meant to represent the next generation of electric vehicles from the German carmaker, the Neue Klasse X is set to provide a peek at what BMW SUVs of the future will look like, inside and out. Neue Klasse is German for ‘new class’, and core to the Neue Klasse philosophy is the pared-down exterior design and styling, a minimalistic interior and an evolved powertrain that’s a departure from ones seen in battery-powered BMWs till date.

 

Also Read: BMW Neue Klasse Concept Previews 3 Series-Size Electric Sedan Due In 2025

 

The Neue Klasse X is likely to be closer in size to the BMW X3. 

 

First pictures of the Neue Klasse X confirm the SUV won’t be too different from the Neue Klasse sedan in terms of its minimalist approach to design and styling. While the silhouette is largely similar to that of some BMW SUVs of today, the face is decidedly different, with a new take on the iconic (and now illuminated) kidney grille and a single-piece lighting element that incorporates the headlights as well as the LED daytime running lights. The front bumper incorporates a split lip; the large wheels are two-tone and the concept has a full glass roof.

 

Also visible in the images is the red-and-white interior colour combination, along with a freestanding touchscreen system on the dashboard. Central to the Neue Klasse models’ interior experience will be the new-gen iDrive in-car system. The rotary iDrive controller – which has been part of pretty much every BMW over the years – has been done away with, as have most other physical controls. All key functions are built into the central touchscreen system, which will work in conjunction with the ‘Panoramic Vision’ head-up display that’ll debut in the Neue Klasse range of EVs. Information is projected across the entire width of the windscreen, and the driver will be able to project information shown on the central display on the windscreen by simply swiping on a touchpad integrated into the right spoke of the steering wheel.

 

Also Read: BMW 7 Protection Launched In India; Features VR9 Armour, Motorised Doors

 

Elongated, narrower kidney grille lends a fresh look to the Neue Klasse X's face.

 

A major change for the Neue Klasse models will come in the form of new battery cells. Instead of the prismatic cells used by BMW EVs until now, Neue Klasse models will have 4695- and 46120-format cylindrical cells. While these continue with nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) chemistry, they feature increased nickel content and reduced cobalt content, and are said to offer 20 per cent higher energy density. This will lead to an increase of 30 per cent in total range for the Neue Klasse models, with the long-range models expected to have a range of close to 1,000 kilometres (WLTP cycle). Additionally, Neue Klasse EVs will also have 30 per cent quicker charge times.

 

BMW will launch six Neue Klasse models by 2027, including sedan and SUV body styles, with production slated to begin in Hungary, followed by Germany, China and Mexico. More details on the Neue Klasse X will be announced on March 21.

