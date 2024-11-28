Login
Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: How Different Are They?

The BE 6e and XEV 9e share the same platform and powertrains though there are some differences between the two.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 28, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • BE 6e, XEV 9e both based on Mahindra's new INGLO platform
  • Both feature a rear-wheel drive powertrain with up to 210 kW and 380 Nm on tap
  • Major differences come down to the design and size of the two SUVs

Mahindra recently pulled the covers off the all-new BE 6e and XEV 9e electric SUVs, its first in a family of electric SUVs underpinned by the brand’s new INGLO platform. Set to form the part of two distinct sub-family of electric SUVs, the BE 6e and XEV 9e looks very different in the flesh though they will share a lot of tech both on the surface and under the skin. We take a look at just how similar and different the two SUVs are to each other.

 

Also read: All-New Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 18.90 Lakh

 

Mahindra BE 6e XEV 9e 1

Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Dimensions

 

 Mahindra BE 6eMahindra XEV 9e
Length4371 mm4789 mm
Width1907 mm1907 mm
Height1627 mm1694 mm
Wheelbase2775 mm2775 mm
Ground Clearance207 mm (222 mm at battery)207 mm (218 mm at battery)
Wheel size245/55 R19 (245/50 R20 optional)245/55 R19 (245/50 R20 optional)

 

Also read: Mahindra XEV 9e Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 21.90 Lakh
 

In terms of size, the XEV e9 is the physically larger of the two Mahindra electric SUVs. It’s over 400 mm longer overall and about 67 mm taller. That’s where the bulk of the differences in size end. With both sitting on the Inglo platform, both SUVs feature an identical 2775 mm wheelbase and even width is identical at 1907 mm. Ground clearance too is identical between the two SUVs though the BE 6e’s battery pack is tucked away further from the ground than in the XEV e9.
 Mahindra BE 6e XEV 9e 2

 

Wheel sizes too are identical though the wheel designs are not.
 

Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Powertrains

 Mahindra BE 6e 59 kWhMahindra BE 6e 79 kWhMahindra XEV 9e 59 kWhMahindra XEV 9e 79 kWh
ConfigurationRWDRWDRWDRWD
Power170 kW210 kW170 kW210 kW
Torque380 Nm380 Nm380 Nm380 Nm
Battery59 kWh79 kWh59 kWh79 kWh
Certified Range535 km682 km542 km656 km
AC chargingUp to 11 kWUp to 11 kWUp to 11 kWUp to 11 kW
DC charging140 kW175 kW140 kW175 kW

Coming to the powertrains, the difference between the two SUVs is hard to spot given that both feature a RWD powertrain featuring the same electric motors with identical outputs. Even the battery pack sizes are identical though its the range where the two SUVs differ from the other.

 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6e, XEV 9e Electric SUVs: 5 Features That Are A First For Mahindra
 

In a rather interesting twist, the 59 kWh battery pack equipped XEV 9e has the better certified range at 542 km though the BE 6e beats the larger SUV when it comes to the larger battery pack. The BE 6e with the 79 kWh battery has a certified range of up to 682 km compared to the 9e’s 656 km.

 

In terms of charging, both support up to 11 kW AC charging and up to 175 kW DC fast charging with identical charge times.
 

Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Design & Cabin

Mahindra BE 6e

Where the two SUVs really stand out is in terms of looks. Where the XEV 9e features smoother body lines and a flowing profile, the BE 6e goes for sportier and edgier looks with sharper lines and more angular design elements. Both also get their own signature lighting treatment on the exterior with the both at the front and rear.

 

Also Read: Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV: In Pictures

 

Mahindra XEV 9e

The cabin too is notably different from the other. While the BE 6e looks to put greater focus solely on the driver, the XEV 9e comes across as a more family-oriented model. The XEV features a widescreen display on the dashboard spanning the width of the car’s interior housing three individual displays - including one for the front passenger. The BE 6e meanwhile gets a more fighter jet cockpit-inspired looks with the cabin seemingly wrapping around the driver, the jet aircraft-inspired gear selector and overhead switches. Unlike the 9e, the 6e gets a smaller panoramic display atop the dashboard housing the digital instrument cluster and central touchscreen.
 

Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Features

 

Coming to the features game, the difference between the BE 6e and XEV 9e is minimal. Both SUVs are set to pack in similar features and tech such as Dolby Atmos enabled 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound systems, panoramic sunroofs, hands-free parking with key-based operation, Level 2 advanced driver assistance functions, 360-degree camera, powered driver seat and more.

 

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e Electric SUV: In Pictures
 Mahindra BE 6e XEV 9e 3

 

Even in base spec which Mahindra detailed at the launch both SUVs pack in similar tech such as keyless go, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, semi-active suspension, drive modes, cruise control, all LED lighting, 6 airbags, rear parking sensors and camera, brake by wire tech with disc brakes all around and connected car features among others. The chief difference between the two is the digital interface with the XEV 9e featuring a full-width display housing three screens to the BE 6e’s dual-screen display.
 Mahindra BE 6e XEV 9e 4

 

Mahindra BE 6e vs Mahindra XEV 9e: Pricing

 

So far Mahindra has only revealed prices for the entry Pack One trim with the 59 kWh battery pack. Both SUVs will also be available with Pack Two and Pack Three trims though it remains to be seen if both battery pack options will be offered across all trims or not. Prices for the BE 6e start at Rs 18.90 lakh while the XEV 9e is priced at Rs 21.90 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

