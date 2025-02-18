Login
Updated 2026 Volvo XC60 Gets A Larger Screen, New Grille, And Upgraded Sound System

Volvo’s highest-selling model gets a second major update for the second-generation which brings subtle changes for 2026.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 18, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • More than one and a half million XC60 sold across the globe
  • Larger touchscreen has an increased pixel density
  • Two new colour options – Forest Lake and Aurora Silver

Volvo has updated the new XC60 globally for 2026 bringing in very subtle changes to their highest seller. Having sold over half a million XC60 over the last decade and across two generations, the XC60 is also the highest-selling plug-in hybrids in Europe. For the next model year update, this mid-size SUV has received changes in the form of a larger touchscreen, new grille and tail lamps, along with a better sound system. 

340832 Refreshed Volvo XC 60 interior

Also Read: 2017 Volvo XC60 Review: Understated Elegance
 

Although the interface continues to be based on Google, the vertically stacked centre touchscreen now measures 11.2 inches with added features and OTA (over-the-air) support. The pixel density is increased by 21 per cent, claims the Scandinavian carmaker which results in a crisper display compared to the older touchscreen. This infotainment system makes use of the next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm that can offer up to twice as fast speed as the outgoing system, with ten times faster graphics generation.

340813 Refreshed Volvo XC 60 exterior

Also Read: All-Electric ES90 Sedan One Of Five Volvo Debuts In 2025

 

More changes come in the form of new grill upfront which was also seen on the bigger XC90. There are two new alloy wheel options as well as darker rear lights as part of the update. In addition to the new Mulberry Red paint option (which is available with the XC60 for the first time), there are two new paint schemes as well - Forest Lake and Aurora Silver.

340828 Refreshed Volvo XC 60 interior

On the inside, the cabin gets newer inlays with premium materials like ‘quilted Nordico’ and ‘navy herringbone weave’. That’s all the changes done to the well-aged cabin of the XC60. Customers will also benefit from optional air suspension and laminated windows for an additional cost while Volvo’s air purification technology comes as standard. While the Bowers & Wilkins sound system has been used in Volvos before. But this one has a new speaker mesh grille atop the dashboard. 

 

Also Read: Volvo EX30 Awarded Five Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Tests

340817 Refreshed Volvo XC 60 exterior

The India debut of the updated XC60 is expected to happen after the global sales commence sometime next year. 

# volvo car# volvo# volvo electric car# volvo Cars# volvo India# volvo india# volvo cars india# volvo xc60 review# volvo xc60# xc60# car# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs# Press Releases
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

