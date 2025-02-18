Updated 2026 Volvo XC60 Gets A Larger Screen, New Grille, And Upgraded Sound System

Volvo has updated the new XC60 globally for 2026 bringing in very subtle changes to their highest seller. Having sold over half a million XC60 over the last decade and across two generations, the XC60 is also the highest-selling plug-in hybrids in Europe. For the next model year update, this mid-size SUV has received changes in the form of a larger touchscreen, new grille and tail lamps, along with a better sound system.

Although the interface continues to be based on Google, the vertically stacked centre touchscreen now measures 11.2 inches with added features and OTA (over-the-air) support. The pixel density is increased by 21 per cent, claims the Scandinavian carmaker which results in a crisper display compared to the older touchscreen. This infotainment system makes use of the next-generation Snapdragon Cockpit Platform from Qualcomm that can offer up to twice as fast speed as the outgoing system, with ten times faster graphics generation.

More changes come in the form of new grill upfront which was also seen on the bigger XC90. There are two new alloy wheel options as well as darker rear lights as part of the update. In addition to the new Mulberry Red paint option (which is available with the XC60 for the first time), there are two new paint schemes as well - Forest Lake and Aurora Silver.

On the inside, the cabin gets newer inlays with premium materials like ‘quilted Nordico’ and ‘navy herringbone weave’. That’s all the changes done to the well-aged cabin of the XC60. Customers will also benefit from optional air suspension and laminated windows for an additional cost while Volvo’s air purification technology comes as standard. While the Bowers & Wilkins sound system has been used in Volvos before. But this one has a new speaker mesh grille atop the dashboard.

The India debut of the updated XC60 is expected to happen after the global sales commence sometime next year.