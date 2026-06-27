2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift To Be Launched On July 23

One of Maruti Suzuki's biggest launches of 2026 is slated for next month – car&bike can now confirm the Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift will be launched in India on July 23. The Brezza, which has now been in the market for a little over a decade, continues to be among the best-selling cars in Maruti Suzuki's portfolio. The second-generation Brezza, which was introduced in 2022, has soldiered on without changes for the last four years, but is now receiving a significant mid-life update, which is expected to bring a refreshed look, more features and a new engine option.

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki CNG Sales Rise Post Petrol Price Hike

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: What's new?

Given how successful the subcompact SUV has proven to be over the years, Maruti has chosen against making any substantial styling changes to the 2026 Brezza. This midlife update is expected to bring only a lightly revised front-end, restyled alloy wheels and possibly new exterior colour options.

Brezza remains one of Maruti's best-sellers.

However, Maruti is likely to introduce a slew of new features on the inside, which will help the Brezza compete with its rivals on a more even footing. One of these is expected to be front seat ventilation, among others.

Also Read: Maruti Baleno Facelift Spied Testing; Previews Design Updates

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: Will it get a new engine?

Yes, for the first time in 10 years, the Brezza will be available with two different engine options. The trusty 1.5-litre K15B will continue unchanged, but the big news with the 2026 Brezza will be the addition of a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, aimed at buyers who seek more performance than the naturally-aspirated Brezza can offer.

Switching to an underbody CNG tank layout will free up boot space like in the Victoris.

Another notable change with powertrains will be with the Brezza CNG. Maruti will adopt the underbody CNG tank layout we first saw on the Victoris, which will free up crucial boot space even in the CNG iteration of the SUV.

2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza facelift: How much will prices rise by?

Maruti Suzuki will increase prices of the Brezza with this update. The subcompact SUV is currently priced from Rs 8.26 lakh to Rs 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom), and with the changes, we expect the Brezza facelift's prices to range from Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2026 Brezza will renew its rivalry with the likes of the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Skoda Kylaq.