Updated Keeway V302C Launched At Rs. 4.22 Lakh

Keeway India has launched its V302C in a new yellow colour shade, expanding the range to three colour options – red, black and yellow. The Keeway V302C is a small displacement motorcycle but powered by a unique 298 cc, v-twin, liquid-cooled, 8-valve SOHC engine which produces 29 bhp at 8,500 rpm and 26.5 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm. The bike features a belt drive system as well as slipper clutch with its 6-speed transmission. The V302C is now priced at Rs. 4.22 lakh (Ex-showroom).

The Keeway V302C sports a bobber-style design with a tear drop shaped 15-litre fuel tank, and muscular stance. With a blacked-out engine and cast alloy wheels, the V302C offers a distinctive low-slung stance with a flat and wide handlebar, round LED headlight with a digital instrument console as well as dual-channel ABS.

The Keeway brand is part of Adishwar Auto Ride India, which also heads the Benelli brand in India. The company has over 50 dealerships across India and is also associated with Moto Morini and Zontes brands. Keeway currently lists three small displacement model offerings in India, including the SR125 and SR250.