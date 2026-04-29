New 720 kW EV Charging Station Opens On Mumbai-Pune Expressway

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure firm ChargeZone has inaugurated a new Mega Charging Hub on the Mumbai-Pune expressway in collaboration with Tata Motors’ EV arm Tata.ev. Installed at the Khalapur rest halt on the westbound side, the facility provides charging facilities for up to 10 vehicles.



Also read: New Delhi EV Policy: No Road Tax For EVs Up To Rs 30 Lakh Proposed



The charging facility comprises 5 dispensers, each featuring two charge guns capable of charging at a peak rate of 240 kW in normal mode and up to 360 kW in boost mode. ChargeZone says that total installed capacity at the new hub is 720 kW. The new charging hub is the 75th such installation inaugurated under the collaboration between Tata.ev and ChargeZone.

Also read: New Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD Launched At Rs 26.49 Lakh



Speaking on the occasion, Kartikey Hariyani, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, ChargeZone, said, “Highway charging is the backbone of intercity electrification, and that backbone needs to be built at scale and built right. The launch of the Mega Charging hub at Khalapur marks a significant milestone in our journey to build a high-power, future-ready EV charging network across India. With a 720 kW capacity, this installation sets a new benchmark for public charging infrastructure in the country. Our focus is on enabling fast, reliable, and seamless intercity EV travel, and this partnership with Tata.ev is a strong step in that direction as we scale across strategic national corridors.”



Also read: Tata Motors To Offer Mobile Vans For Doorstep Charging In Delhi NCR



As with other Tata.ev and ChargeZone collaboration charging stations, Tata EV owners will be able to avail of a 25 per cent discount on charging activities.