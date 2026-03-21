New Tata Harrier EV Fearless+ QWD Launched At Rs 26.49 Lakh

Tata Motors has expanded the Harrier EV line-up with a more affordable dual-motor quad wheel drive variant. The QWD powertrain is now available in the lower-spec Fearless+ 75 trim priced at Rs 26.49 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it about Rs 2.5 lakh more affordable than the fully-loaded Empowered 75 QWD.



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On the feature front, the new Fearless+ 75 QWD model gets kit such as powered front seats, driver seat memory, ventilated front seats, 360 degree cameras, JBL Black audio system, dual-zone climate control, rear window sunshades, ambient lighting, 19-inch alloy wheels and more. Additionally, in line with the Empowered QWD, the Fearless+ also gets 6 terrain modes, Boost mode and Off-road Assist.

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On the powertrain front, the new Fearless+ QWD gets the same set-up as the top-spec Empowered QWD, featuring a 155 bhp front and a 235 bhp rear electric motor, developing a combined 504 Nm. The motors are paired with the 75 kWh battery pack. Claimed MIDC range stands at 622 km, with Tata claiming a real-world range of around 490 km.



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New variant aside, Tata has also added a new Seaweed Green colour option to the Harrier EV range. The new paint finish can be optioned across all trim levels.

The new variant should help Tata Motors better match AWD rivals in the segment, such as the VinFast VF7, in terms of pricing. Prices for the AWD VF7 start at Rs 26.19 lakh and top out at Rs 26.79 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier EV also competes with the Mahindra XEV 9e & XEV 9S, though both only offer two-wheel drive.