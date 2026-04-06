Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of April 9 Launch
- Facelifted Taigun spotted completely undisguised
- Front design inspired by new-generation Tiguan and Tayron
- 1.0 TSI expected to also receive 8-speed automatic gearbox
The updated Volkswagen Taigun has been spotted completely undisguised ahead of its launch on April 9. Spy visuals reveal key design updates of the compact SUV, and it clearly draws cues from the larger Tiguan and Tayron models, especially from the front end.
Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut
The fascia sees a noticeable revision, with a slimmer grille and sleeker headlight units. A connecting LED light strip appears to run across the grille. The overall design takes clear inspiration from the newer-generation Tiguan, which was earlier introduced in India in its R-Line guise. The bumper has also been reworked with a more pronounced lower intake section.
In profile, the Taigun continues with its familiar proportions and looks. The spotted model features a new set of alloy wheels, while the rest of the silhouette remains largely unchanged. At the rear, the update brings a connected LED tail-lamp setup, with a light bar stretching across the tailgate. The tail-lamp elements appear more streamlined, and the bumper has also been subtly revised.
Inside, the Taigun is expected to receive updates similar to those seen on the facelifted Kushaq, including a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, revised touchscreen interfaces, and the addition of a panoramic sunroof. There could also be features such as a rear seat massage function. Notably, the spied model is a left-hand-drive unit, which could be a global version undergoing testing.
Also Read: Volkswagen ID.Polo Leaked Ahead Of Debut
Under the hood, the Taigun is expected to continue with the 1.0-litre and 1.5-litre TSI engine options. However, like the Skoda Kushaq, the 1.0 TSI could receive a new 8-speed torque converter automatic, replacing the current 6-speed unit. The 1.0 TSI will continue to be offered with a 6-speed manual as standard, while the 1.5 TSI is likely to remain paired exclusively with a DSG gearbox.
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