Volkswagen ID.Polo Leaked Ahead Of Debut
- ID.Polo expected to debut in May 2026
- Will be VW's first electric GTI with 223 bhp
- Will be offered with 37 kWh and 52 kWh battery packs
First images of the production-ready Volkswagen ID.Polo have leaked online ahead of the model’s global debut in the coming months. The images provide a look at three variants of Volkswagen’s upcoming entry-level electric hatchback, including a performance-focused GTI. Based on the background in the images, the vehicles were likely displayed at a closed-door event with Volkswagen having suggested online that a debut for the hatchback is scheduled for May 2026.
Also read: Volkswagen Reveals Electric Polo Cabin; Previews Future Interior Philosophy
Previewed by the ID.2all concept in 2023, Volkswagen confirmed that the small electric hatchback would take on the ID.Polo name last year while previewing the hatchback in pre-production spec. The latest images showcase the models without the camouflage wrap, revealing more of the final design details. New visual elements become visible primarily around the grille, where the connected lightbar running along the base of the slim grille is clearly visible, while a silver contrast strip runs the width of the car below.
Also read: Production Volkswagen ID Cross Electric SUV To Have 436 Km Range, 37 & 52 kWh Battery Pack Options
Also read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Spied; To Get Tiguan-Inspired Headlamps And Connected Tail Lamps
The GTI replaces the silver strip with a black trim element with red graphics and GTI badging. The bumper design too is unchanged from last year’s pre-production vehicle, with the GTI getting a wider airdam and contrasting plastic finished elements on the lower bumper for a sportier look. car&bike reached out to the brand to get a clarification on these pictures though the brand did not respond till the time of publishing this story.
As for the interior, Volkswagen officially shared first images of the cabin in January this year, previewing a cabin blending modern tech with retro-inspired elements. As with all ID models, a minimalist theme remains central to the design with a large 13-inch central touchscreen taking pride of place atop the centre console and a row of physical switchgear positioned lower down under the central air-con vents. The 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, meanwhile, adds a retro-inspired element to the cabin with its theme, with a Gen 1 Golf-inspired display option.
Mechanically, the ID.Polo is set to sit on the MEB+ architecture and will go on sale with two battery options - 37 kWh and 52 kWh. Volkswagen claims an expected range of up to 450 km on the WLTP cycle. VW claims a 10-80 per cent charge in under 23 minutes using peak DC Fast Charging. While performance numbers for the standard EV are not known, the GTI will develop up to 223 bhp and offer a sub-7 second 0-100 kmph sprint time and a 160 kmph top speed.
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