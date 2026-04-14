2026 Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Launched At Rs 11 Lakh: Check Variant-Wise Prices

Mere days after lifting the covers off of the facelift, Volkswagen India has today announced the prices for the 2026 Volkswagen Taigun. The range now starts at Rs 11 lakh – which is a chunky Rs 42,000 lower than the previous starting price for Volkswagen's compact SUV – and goes all the way up to Rs 19.30 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) for the fully-loaded, 1.5-litre automatic version. Volkswagen has also announced an assured buyback plan, which promises residual value of 75 per cent of the SUV's ex-showroom price for vehicles used for 3 years or 30,000 kilometres, but this plan will only be applicable for those who book the Taigun facelift before May 31, 2026.

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun Comfortline vs Skoda Kushaq Classic+: Base Variants Compared

Linked LED tail-lights and illuminated logos are new for 2026.

2026 Volkswagen Taigun: Variant-wise prices

With the launch of the Taigun facelift, the gap between the base variant of the VW and its mechanical sibling, the Skoda Kushaq, is down to Rs 30,000, as the Taigun Comfortline, with its 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and six-speed manual, is priced at Rs 11 lakh.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun: Old Vs New



Entry-level Taigun Comfortline is now cheaper by around Rs 42,000.

The newly-introduced 8-speed automatic is available from the Highline variant onwards, priced from Rs 13.80 lakh. The 1.0-litre TSI range tops out at Rs 17.17 lakh for the Topline automatic variant, while the 1.5-litre TSI engine – available only with the 7-speed DSG automatic – sits at the top of the lineup, with prices ranging from Rs 19 lakh to Rs 19.30 lakh.

Variant name 1.0 MT 1.0 AT 1.5 DSG Comfortline Rs 11 lakh - - Highline Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 13.80 lakh - Highline Plus Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 15.45 lakh - GT Line Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 15.75 lakh - Topline Rs 16 lakh Rs 17.17 lakh - GT Plus Chrome - - Rs 19 lakh GT Plus Sport - - Rs 19.30 lakh

2026 Volkswagen Taigun facelift: What's new?

With this midlife refresh, Volkswagen has given the Taigun a new face with redesigned LED headlights (now also housing the fog lights) linked by an LED light bar, reprofiled front and rear bumpers, restyled 17-inch alloy wheels, a connected LED tail-light and illuminated logos.

Also Read: 2026 Volkswagen Taigun: In Pictures

Auto climate control is now standard on the Taigun.

The interior remains largely unchanged in terms of layout and equipment, but you now get automatic climate control as standard. The touchscreen infotainment system drops the bezels seen on the pre-facelift Taigun's unit, and there is a new digital instruments display as well. The highlight addition is the panoramic sunroof, which is available on the Topline variant only.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Debuts With Refreshed Features & New 8-Speed AT



Panoramic sunroof available on Taigun Topline.

Just like the Kushaq, the Taigun, too, gets an eight-speed automatic, which replaces the 6-speed automatic previously offered with the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Taigun is available with the 7-speed DSG automatic only, as the manual transmission option has been phased out owing to low demand, as per Volkswagen India brand director Nitin Kohli.

The Taigun continues to battle it out with the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Tata Sierra, Renault Duster, Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Honda Elevate.