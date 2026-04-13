When Volkswagen launched the Taigun back in 2021, it quickly built a reputation for being one of the sharpest driver’s SUVs in the segment. Along with strong build quality, clean German design, and sorted road manners, it gained a loyal following as well in the highly competitive C-SUV space. Now for 2026, the Taigun gets a mid-life update. This is not a full generational change, but a meaningful facelift aimed at keeping it relevant in a segment crowded with fresher rivals. Here’s everything that’s improved over the outgoing model:

Volkswagen Taigun Old vs New: Exterior

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The old Taigun wore a clean, understated design. It looked premium with a design that did age well compared to its flashy rivals. With the 2026 update, it appears to have gotten sharper with inspiration taken from its elder siblings. The revised LED headlamps are now redesigned and match the Tayron; the front grille gets connected lights with an illuminated logo, and the tweaked bumpers are more flamboyant than before.

At the rear, the black panel running across the tailgate now houses updated and redesigned tail-lamp detailing. The VW logo at the rear is illuminated too. There’s a newer alloy wheel design along with newer paint options – Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey.

Volkswagen Taigun Old vs New: Interior

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On the inside, the outgoing Taigun impressed with solid fit-finish and an ergonomic dashboard layout. But the cabin design began to feel familiar and simpler as newer rivals started offering flashier screens and richer materials. On the new one, the cabin design and layout largely remain unchanged, but there are some necessary updates.

Based on the variant, there are six interior trims ranging from only fabric to faux leather with accents. You also get an updated 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with a voice assistant and a new digital cluster that offers turn-by-turn navigation. In the range-topping version, there’s the addition of a panoramic sunroof, while you still get the 6-way power-adjustable front seats with ventilation.

In terms of safety, there are 40+ standard offerings, including 6 airbags, multi-collision brakes, Electronic Stability Control, front & rear parking sensors, brake disc wiping, and hill-hold assist. The higher variants bring features like a rear parking camera, but despite a major update, Volkswagen has excluded the 360-view cameras or ADAS with the new Taigun, which should have been offered with this facelift.

Volkswagen Taigun Old vs New: Powertrain

Under the hood, there are no significant changes except one. The new Taigun continues with its existing set of turbo-petrol engines – 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI. While the one change comes in the form of a new eight-speed automatic torque converter unit, which replaces the older six-speed unit. The output for 1.0L remains the same at 114 bhp and 178 Nm, while the 1.5-litre TSI unit makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm, is now only offered with the 7-speed DSG automatic.

Volkswagen Taigun Old vs New: Verdict

While the old Taigun was already one of the most complete compact SUVs for enthusiasts, the 2026 version appears focused on fixing the few areas where rivals had pulled ahead, which includes design updates and in-cabin appeal. If priced smartly, the refreshed Taigun could remind the segment why it has been a German benchmark in the first place.