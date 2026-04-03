Volkswagen Taigun Facelift Teased Ahead Of Debut

Volkswagen has provided the first glimpse of the upcoming Taigun facelift with a shadowy image of the vehicle’s profile ahead of its India debut on April 9. The sole image does, however, preview some of the design updates to the SUV.



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A brightened-up version of the teaser image provides a glimpse at some of the changes the SUV is set to receive. The headlamps look to be more leaf-shaped - similar in shape to the units on the likes of the Tiguan and Tayron, while the bumper up front also looks to be new. Down the sides, the alloy wheel designs look to be new as well, while at the rear, the tail lamps look to get new LED light guide designs but retain the connected design from the outgoing SUV. The rear bumper, too, will get an updated design.



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Spy images of the Taigun doing the rounds on the internet have suggested that the updated SUV will feature a front-end design in line with VW’s global SUV, with a slimmer grille running between the redesigned headlamps. Other design elements expected to be shared with some of its global siblings look to include an LED lightbar along the upper edge of the grille and an illuminated VW logo at the centre.



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Inside, expect the SUV to get similar updates as the facelifted Kushaq, including a new 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, updated touchscreens, the addition of a panoramic sunroof and even a massage function for the rear seats.



Mechanically, the Taigun too will retain the services of the 1.0 TSI and 1.5 TSI engine options, though, like on the Skoda Kushaq, expect the 1.0 TSI to get the new 8-speed torque converter automatic in place of the 6-speed automatic. As before, the 1.0 TSI will come standard with a 6-speed manual, while the 1.5 TSI is expected to be DSG only.

Image credit: 91 Wheels