Volkswagen Taigun Facelift To Be Unveiled On April 9
- The updated Taigun will come with many design changes
- The SUV is likely to get many new feature additions
- A new automatic gearbox could also feature on the SUV
Four years after the SUV was first launched in the market, a major facelift of the Volkswagen Taigun will make its debut next month in India. The German brand will take the wraps off the new Taigun on April 9 and the UV is expected to come with major design and feature upgrades. The new Taigun follows the Skoda Kushaq facelift which was launched earlier in March. Both cars are built on the same MQB-A0 IN platform developed specifically for the Indian market.
The new Taigun has been caught testing on Indian roads several times over the last few weeks. In terms of design what is evident is that the facelift will come with Tiguan inspired headlamps as well as connected tail lamps, something that missing on the current model. Along with an illuminated VW logo, the front is also see revised air intakes while on the profile a new look on the alloys wheel is quite possible.
Also Read: Production Volkswagen ID Cross Electric SUV To Have 436 Km Range, 37 & 52 kWh Battery Pack Options
In the cabin the SUV is likely to get a new touchscreen, panoramic sunroof and massage seats on the rear, as seen on the Kushaq facelift. Another big change is likely to be addition of a new 8-speed automatic gearbox with the 1.0 turbo Petrol engine which is developed by ASIN. The 1.5 turbo Petrol engine with a DSG will continue as earlier as no other mechanical changes are expected on the SUV.
Image source: 91 Wheels
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