EV Charger Provider Exicom Announces Entry Into UK And European Markets

The company will be offering electric vehicle chargers through direct sales channels.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on November 30, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Exicom entered the market through the London EV Show 2023.
  • Exicom introduced its latest product, the Harmony Direct DC 360 Fast Charger.
  • The company also introduced the 'Spin Air' EV AC charger.

Exicom, an electric charging solutions provider, has officially entered the UK and European markets. The company is set to expand its distribution network, offering electric vehicle chargers through direct sales channels. As it entered the market through the London EV Show 2023, Exicom introduced its latest product, the Harmony Direct DC 360 Fast Charger, tailored for the European market. This charger boasts up to 360 kW of power.

 

Exicom entered the market through the London EV Show 2023.

 

The UK market entry aligns with Exicom's aim to simplify EV charging while also supporting the UK Government's vision of achieving zero-emission vehicles by 2035. In addition to the fast charger, the company also introduced the 'Spin Air' EV AC Charger, providing the convenience of charging an electric vehicle at home. The chargers are compatible with solar power, enabling users to bind renewable energy, and feature load balancing and power sharing to ensure optimal energy distribution. Exicom's Spin Control mobile app allows remote monitoring, scheduling, and real-time updates on charging sessions.

 

Also Read: Lotus Introduces New 450 kW DC Charger For EV Lineup

 

“With many governments, especially the UK, favouring faster adoption of electric mobility, the demand for innovative home charging solutions and fast charging stations is higher than ever. We are thrilled to introduce our new range of Harmony DC chargers, which fit a variety of use cases and are convenient to operate. Our SPIN Home chargers are compact, connected, and compliant with UK smart charging regulations. With the expansion of our operations in Europe, we hope to play a key role in enabling a low-carbon society in these markets, said Anant Nahata, CEO of Exicom.

 

