Exicom Partners With Hero Electric To Supply Battery Management Systems For EVs

Electric charging solutions provider Exicom has entered a partnership with Hero Electric to supply Battery Management Systems (BMS) for the latter's electric two-wheelers in India. The Gurugram-based company, which is engaged in business of EV chargers, li-ion batteries and power conversion, says that its BMS units will allow Hero Electric to comply with the AIS-156 safety norms applicable from December 2022 and March 2023. Hero Electric has said that given the increasing demand for EVs, it intends to purchase up to 5 Lakh units of Exicom BMS every year.

Commenting on this partnership, Anant Nahata, Managing Director, Exicom, said, "We are pleased to join forces with India's first and largest electric two-wheeler brand - Hero Electric to support their mission of ecologically viable two-wheeler solutions for the country. We have been able to advance performance and safety through deeper tech integration. We are constantly working to create cutting-edge solutions that set the standard for our industry and our intelligent BMS is a great example of this. We will continue to drive innovation in this space.”

Exicom says that its BMS units are built on multiple innovative technologies like remote health monitoring and multi-level safety checks. These ensure that the battery operates within the safe operating area and advanced features such as cell balancing, proprietary SoX algorithms which help in enhancing the range of the two-wheelers and life of battery packs.

Sohinder Singh Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “BMS is the nerve centre of electric vehicles, and we are constantly evaluating its design and features along with our preferred partner Exicom to offer the safest and best performing battery systems.” He further added, “Our new line of modular BMS will be future ready and not only conform to AIS 156 but also have additional higher level layers of safety and controls that will give our batteries the highest level of performance over there entire life cycles of 1500 cycles plus. We look forward to a long and fruitful association with Exicom to achieve our mission to be the leaders in electric mobility in India.”

Exicom says that it has made significant investments in BMS development, advanced battery packaging technologies and cell research. The company believes that its capability to develop hardware and software in-house puts it in a good position to support Hero Electric for customisations and products as the per future roadmap.