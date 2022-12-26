Hero Electric, NP Technology & Financial Advisor Partner To Push Green Mobility In B2B Space

Hero Electric and e-mobility consulting and fleet operations firm NP Technology and Financial Advisor have partnered to push the electric vehicle reach to platform-based fleet operators. Hero Electric says that the partnership will further add gig workers to the economy under the Driver Owner Model – under which the vehicle operator owns the vehicle being used.

Hero and NP Technology will undertake the onboarding of riders, provide training and financial assistance for the purchase of electric two-wheelers to create a complete business ecosystem to support gig workers operating for platforms such as Uber, Zomato and more.

Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric

Commenting on the partnership, Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric, said, “Hero Electric is inking partnerships to electrify the last-mile delivery segment and promote clean and green fuel technology. Our partnership with NP Technology and Financial Advisor will help drive the message and importance of clean mobility for B2B fleet management and will assist in transforming the logistical landscape for India.”

Pankaj Sharma, Partner, NP Technology and Financial Advisor said, “We are glad to be associated with, Hero Electric. Through our strategic partnerships in Skill Development – Skillomatics and Logistics Skill Council, we will offer our customers Gig Workers the best ecosystem for Gig Business options that are easy to acquire and do business”.