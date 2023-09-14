Govt Considering Legal Options For Recovery Of FAME-II Subsidies From Electric Two-Wheeler Manufacturers
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
14-Sep-23 07:57 PM IST
Highlights
The Central Government is reportedly considering legal options against electric two-wheeler companies over claiming subsidies while not meeting the requirements of the FAME-II scheme. As per a PTI report, the government has served notices to seven electric two-wheeler manufacturers seeking a refund of Rs 469 crore wrongfully claimed under the FAME-II scheme. The companies included the likes of Hero Electric, Okinawa, Ampere EV, Revolt Motors, Benling India, Lohia Auto and Amo Mobility.
Also read: Revolt Motors Returns Rs 50 Crore Claimed As Subsidy Under FAME-II Scheme
An officially told PTI that of the notices sent out, only Revolt stepped forward to return the subsidies claimed with the other manufacturers not having responded. They added that the deadline for responding was close and that the government could make decisions on how to proceed next week including taking legal channels.
Also read: Government Could Seek To Recover FAME II Subsidies From Hero Electric, Okinawa: Report
The improper use of FAME-II subsidies first emerged late last year following which the Ministry of heavy Industries had put a halt on disbursing subsidies to manufacturers. A subsequent investigation conducted by the Ministry revealed that several companies had availed incentives under the scheme while its products did not meet the norms laid down under the scheme. The scheme called for certain components of vehicles to be sourced and manufactured locally with companies reportedly circumventing the rules for some components.
Also read: FAME-II Controversy: Hero Electric Receives Notice For Subsidy Recovery
Earlier in year, EV majors Hero Electric had revealed that it had received a letter from the government referring to models manufactured during the time of the pandemic. The company insisted that its products in that time period met all the requirements of the FAME scheme during the period hence refunding any subsidies did not apply. Okinawa had similarly voiced concerns over the period of audit – 2020 and 2021, citing that all companies during the period were importing certain components as the pandemic had limited options to source some components locally.
With inputs from PTI
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-3676 second ago
The Government is seeking Rs 469 crore from seven electric two-wheeler companies over subsidies claimed under FAME-II while not meeting requirements.
3 minutes ago
The Mozilla Foundation study claims that automakers share a considerable amount of personal data with third parties, and this study ranks cars as the worst category of products ever reviewed by Mozilla
28 minutes ago
This edition is restricted to a production run of just 99 units, and all reserved for the European market
1 hour ago
The 3rd generation KTM 390 Duke is now on sale in India and finds itself amidst two new and capable rivals in the TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400. We tell you how the new Duke stacks up against the other two on paper in this specifications comparison.
2 hours ago
Honda has updated its Connect application with a range of new features
2 hours ago
The Stealth Mode livery essentially flips the current colour scheme with black playing a more predominant role as compared to orange.
3 hours ago
First units of the electric SUV-coupe have been delivered in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.
3 hours ago
The all-new Aprilia RS 457 will be unveiled in India on September 20, 2023. We expect the prices of the motorcycle to be announced as well.
4 hours ago
Hyundai India Delivers 46 Venue Subcompact SUVs To Government Of Maharashtra
5 hours ago
Gulf Oil has partnered with India Bike Week 2023 for its 10th edition
20 days ago
Six brands under investigation for FAME-II violations have been granted a few more weeks' time to return amounts claimed as subsidy.
4 months ago
In response to the letter from the authorities, Hero Electric says the question of refunds ‘does not apply’; Okinawa denies receiving a notice.
4 months ago
Compared to March, registrations of electric two-wheelers in India dropped by 23 per cent in the month of April as the industry continues to grapple with controversy over subsidies.
4 months ago
Hero Electric CEO Sohinder Gill said that the company is looking for a speedy resolution with Rs 500 crore in subsidies withheld by the government.
4 months ago
The two electric two-wheeler manufacturers have reportedly not met the criteria for locally sourced components