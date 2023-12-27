Login

Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025

A total 11.53 lakh electric two- and three-wheelers as well as passenger vehicles have availed incentives amounting to Rs 5,228 crore under FAME-II
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 27, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • A new report had been put forward recently requesting that the FAME scheme be extended till 2027.
  • FAME-III is still yet to receive approval from the finance ministry.
  • Incentives for two-wheelers were reduced after the entire budget was utilised.

The Indian government is considering an extension of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme till March 2025. This comes after the department-related parliamentary standing committee put forth a new report requesting that the FAME scheme be extended by ‘at least three more years'. The report also called for incentivising the purchase of privately owned electric cars in the scheme, along with other types of EVs. 

 

Also Read: Over Rs 5,200 Crore Disbursed As FAME-II Subsidy On Electric Cars, Two-Wheelers: MHI

The third leg of the FAME scheme is still yet to receive approval from the finance ministry. According to reports, it is still not keen on doing so as it requires allocations to the tune of Rs 30,000 crore over the next five years to encourage the adoption of electric two-wheelers, electric buses, and tractors among others. 

 

Also Read: Extend FAME Incentives Till 2027; Subsidise Private Electric Cars: Parliamentary Committee

 

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) recently stated that 11.53 lakh electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger vehicles have availed a total of Rs 5,228 crore in subsidies under the FAME-II scheme. The government earlier this year reduced the subsidy on electric two-wheelers in the country as the Rs 2,000 crore allocated to the segment was almost entirely utilised. The scheme was extended following the allocation of another Rs 1,500 crore.

# FAME-II# FAME-III# FAME-II Scheme# FAME-II Incentives
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
8.1
0
10
2017 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 57,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.95 L
₹ 11,086/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Altroz
8.9
0
10
2022 Tata Altroz
  • 17,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.00 L
₹ 16,922/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
9.0
0
10
2022 Honda City
  • 9,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
  • 74,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 16.25 L
₹ 36,394/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra Scorpio
2016 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 46,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2022 Honda City
2022 Honda City
  • 12,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 15.25 L
₹ 34,155/month emi
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Elite i20
8.7
0
10
2021 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 22,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
₹ 19,597/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
8.6
0
10
2021 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 35,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.75 L
₹ 22,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 1,31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2020 Skoda Kodiaq
7.5
0
10
2020 Skoda Kodiaq
  • 85,492 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 22.50 L
₹ 50,392/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Upcoming Cars

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 28, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer

Expected Price :

₹ 10 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
Turkish Police Force Seizes 23 Performance Cars From Criminal, Adds To Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-14978 second ago

The Turkish Police Department now has a fleet of performance cars, from Ferraris to Bentleys, thanks to a drug trafficking appropriation.

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 Accessories Price List Revealed
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-13664 second ago

The prices for the accessories designed for the new Himalayan 450 range from Rs 950 to Rs 32,950 for the adventure panniers.

Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
Ather Energy Crosses 2 Lakh Units Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-13227 second ago

The company reported sales of 9,344 units in November 2023, marking a year-on-year increase of 22.5 per cent

Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Brezza Crash Test Footage Released
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-11133 second ago

The footage reveals Maruti’s internal crash testing facility and procedures

Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
Paolo Ciabatti Steps Down As Sporting Director Of Ducati Corse MotoGP Team
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-4305 second ago

Ciabatti will shift focus to the brand's new motocross team with Mauro Grassilli taking over as the Ducati MotoGP team's sporting director.

VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
VW Design Boss Confirms All-Electric ID. GTI Will Enter Production In 2026
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3715 second ago

Volkswagen’s head of design, Andreas Mindt, confirmed the ID. GTI electric hot hatch's arrival in a candid post on social media.

2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift To Be Equipped With Digital Instrument Display
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-2556 second ago

The latest spy shots give us a glimpse into the Hyundai Creta facelift's interior

Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
Simple Dot One E-Scooter Price To Be Hiked By Rs 40,000 From January 2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-1870 second ago

The Dot One was unveiled on December 15, wearing an introductory price tag of Rs 99,999 – but only for those who already held Simple One bookings.

Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
Williams And Sauber Announce Livery Launch Dates For 2024 F1 Season
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Both teams will be unveiling their 2024 F1 challengers on February 5, 2024, before Ferrari reveals their challenger on February 13.

Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts
Hyundai India Donates Further Rs. 2 Crore To Aid Cyclone Michaung Relief Efforts
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The additional funding provided to the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority is to be used to provide essentials such as food, water and healthcare to communities affected by the cyclone

Over Rs 5,200 Crore Disbursed As FAME-II Subsidy On Electric Cars, Two-Wheelers: MHI
Over Rs 5,200 Crore Disbursed As FAME-II Subsidy On Electric Cars, Two-Wheelers: MHI
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

21 hours ago

The Ministry of Heavy Industries revealed over 11.50 lakh vehicles have benefitted under the FAME II scheme as of December 1, 2023.

Extend FAME Incentives Till 2027; Subsidise Private Electric Cars: Parliamentary Committee
Extend FAME Incentives Till 2027; Subsidise Private Electric Cars: Parliamentary Committee
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Noting the impact of reduction in incentives on electric two-wheeler sales in India, the parliamentary standing committee has recommended restoring the full subsidy

Simple Energy Announces Second E-Scooter – But Where Is The First?
Simple Energy Announces Second E-Scooter – But Where Is The First?
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

29 days ago

With not even 50 units of the Simple One electric scooter on the roads, a new, cheaper scooter is being pitched to seemingly keep interest alive.

Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
Heavy Industries Ministry Announces Phased Manufacturing Program For EV Chargers
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

1 month ago

This is an initiative by the government to promote the domestic manufacturing of chargers and its parts

FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Following Revolt Motors, Greaves Electric Mobility has also returned the amount claimed as incentives under the government’s FAME-II scheme.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Government Mulls Extension Of FAME-II Scheme Till March 2025
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved