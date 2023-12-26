Over Rs 5,200 Crore Disbursed As FAME-II Subsidy On Electric Cars, Two-Wheelers: MHI
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 26, 2023
- Over 11 lakh electric vehicles sold in India under FAME II scheme
- Over 6,000 electric buses ordered under FAME II by state and central transport bodies
- FAME-II scheme ends on March 31, 2024
The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) has revealed that electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers and passenger vehicles have availed of Rs 5,228 crore in subsidies under the FAME-II scheme. The government body in its review of 2023 said that so far 11,53,079 electric vehicles have benefitted from subsidies under the FAME-II scheme as of December 1, 2023. The scheme was enacted in April 2019 and is set to expire on March 31, 2024.
Also read: Extend FAME Incentives Till 2027; Subsidise Private Electric Cars: Parliamentary Committee
Electric vehicle sales have picked up strongly in recent years, particularly in the two-wheeler segments. The government earlier this year reduced the subsidy on electric two-wheelers in the country as the Rs 2,000 crore allocated to the segment was almost entirely utilised. The scheme was extended following the allocation of another Rs 1,500 crore.
The passenger EV space too has picked up with many manufacturers now launching or readying EVs in the more mass-market segments. Tata, which had a first-mover advantage, earlier this year revealed that it had sold over 1 lakh EVs in India. The company had said that it had sold its last 50,000 units in just 9 months.
Also Read: Simple Energy Announces Second E-Scooter – But Where Is The First?
The MHI also revealed that various state transport and central transport utilities had ordered 3,390 electric buses under the FAME II scheme from the government agency of which 3,037 units were already plying on the road. A further 3,472 e-buses had been ordered via Convergence Energy Services Ltd. (CESL) of which 454 were already plying on roads.
The government data also revealed that so far 148 public EV charging stations had been commissioned across India. The MHI had earlier in the year set aside Rs 800 crore for the major oil corporations – Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum and Hindustan Petroleum – to set up a network of 7,432 fast charging stations across India.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 41,489 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 83,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 50,561 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 36,420 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 65,964 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 30,571 km
- Petrol
- AMT
- 17,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 55,496 km
- Petrol
- AMT
- 39,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 39,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The XUV300 is available in five trims, with prices ranging from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom)
2 hours ago
The Tuono 457 will offer more relaxed ergonomics compared to the fully-faired RS 457
3 hours ago
Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.
4 hours ago
In 2023, the British luxury brand unveiled a lineup of one-of-a-kind vehicles, each distinctive and inimitable.
4 hours ago
Reports suggest that the Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 will be launched in India in the coming months.
4 hours ago
The Kratos R currently retails for Rs 1.87 lakh (ex-showroom, India), while the more affordable Urban trim can be had for Rs 20,000 less
5 hours ago
Royal Enfield has trademarked two new brand names in India – Goan Classic 350 and Guerrilla 450. Here’s a lowdown on what these two motorcycles could be.
5 hours ago
A heavily accessorised Honda Elevate (sold as the WR-V in Japan) will be showcased alongside a number of other models.
6 hours ago
There were some big-ticket launches in the Indian market in 2023 in the SUV space.
6 hours ago
The latest study noted the amount of defect-related issues reported in new vehicles is higher than observed in previous years
5 hours ago
The year 2023 has been an interesting mix of new two-wheeler EVs that have been introduced in the market. From all the ones that we’ve tested and reviewed, here are the top two-wheeler EV reviews from car&bike
5 days ago
Noting the impact of reduction in incentives on electric two-wheeler sales in India, the parliamentary standing committee has recommended restoring the full subsidy
7 days ago
The offers include cash and exchange discounts, extended battery warranty and more, amounting to up to Rs 38,500.
8 days ago
The company debuted a pair of electric light commercial vehicles with a payload capacity of up to 4 tonnes
8 days ago
Kia's EV6 'Horizon' slots between 'Air' and 'GT-Line' models in the UK market and is offered solely in rear-wheel drive spec