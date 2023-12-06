CATL Unveils CIIC EV Platform Targeting 1000 Km Range

Tesla’s primary battery supplier, Chinese company CATL, has announced a breakthrough in EV technology. Their latest innovation, the CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis (CIIC), is a skateboard platform set to underpin EVs from various automakers. The CIIC has already commenced real-world testing in China, with a range of 1,000 km between charges.

During a presentation at the Dishui Lake Summit of the International Automotive Conference, Wu Kai, CATL's Chief Scientist, disclosed the capabilities of the CIIC platform. Notably, the battery integrated within the CIIC can recharge 300 km of range in just 5 minutes when connected to a fast charger.

The CIIC achieved an average consumption of 10.5 kWh/100km. The tests were conducted in cold temperatures (-7 degrees), where the CIIC managed to maintain a travel distance of 700 km.

The CTC (Cell to Chassis) technology seamlessly integrates electric motors, battery packs, high- and low-voltage systems, steering, and brakes, streamlining production processes and, reducing development timelines and also maximising the passenger space. Along with this, the platform also supports various body styles.

Hozon Auto, a Chinese automaker, is slated to be the first to utilise the CIIC in a production model. Their collaboration with CATL, initiated in January 2023, aims to introduce a CIIC-based EV expected to enter production by the third quarter of 2024.

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal