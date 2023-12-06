Login

CATL Unveils CIIC EV Platform Targeting 1000 Km Range

The CIIC can recharge 300 km of range in just 5 minutes when connected to a fast charger.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 6, 2023

Story
  • In cold temperatures (-7 degree) the CIIC managed to maintain a travel distance of 700 km.
  • Integration of CTC technology optimises production, streamlining components like motors, batteries, and systems.
  • Hozon Auto's CIIC-based EV launch by Q3 2024.

Tesla’s primary battery supplier, Chinese company CATL, has announced a breakthrough in EV technology. Their latest innovation, the CATL Integrated Intelligent Chassis (CIIC), is a skateboard platform set to underpin EVs from various automakers. The CIIC has already commenced real-world testing in China, with a range of 1,000 km between charges. 

 

Also Read: India Expected To See 1 Crore EV Sales By 2030, Create 5 Crore Jobs, Says Nitin Gadkari
 

During a presentation at the Dishui Lake Summit of the International Automotive Conference, Wu Kai, CATL's Chief Scientist, disclosed the capabilities of the CIIC platform. Notably, the battery integrated within the CIIC can recharge 300 km of range in just 5 minutes when connected to a fast charger.

The CIIC achieved an average consumption of 10.5 kWh/100km. The tests were conducted in cold temperatures (-7 degrees), where the CIIC managed to maintain a travel distance of 700 km.

 

The CTC (Cell to Chassis) technology seamlessly integrates electric motors, battery packs, high- and low-voltage systems, steering, and brakes, streamlining production processes and, reducing development timelines and also maximising the passenger space. Along with this, the platform also supports various body styles.

 

Hozon Auto, a Chinese automaker, is slated to be the first to utilise the CIIC in a production model. Their collaboration with CATL, initiated in January 2023, aims to introduce a CIIC-based EV expected to enter production by the third quarter of 2024.

 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

