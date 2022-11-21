Hero Electric Develops ‘Ultra Safe’ Battery Packs In Partnership With Battrixx

Hero Electric has announced that it has co-developed new ‘Ultra Safe’ battery packs in partnership with Battrixx. Hero Electric said that the new battery packs were conceptualised and designed in-house by the company’s research and development team and will be used in its range of electric scooters. The company added that the partnership supported advancements in battery safety, reliability and performance.

Commenting on the partnership, Anand Kabra, Vice Chairman & Managing Director, Kabra Extrusiontechnik Limited (the parent company of Batterixx) said, “Battrixx is a crucial manufacturer for advanced lithium-ion battery packs across sectors. There has been a huge investment in infrastructure and technology to cater to the rising electric vehicle demand in the country. For EVs, battery packs are a crucial component and involve ample research and testing to be safe for EV owners. Over the last 18 months, we have been through rigorous testing and R&D and prepared to deliver global quality batteries for the growing Indian EV sector. With our partnership with Hero Electric, we are positive of facilitating an innovative, safe, and long-life cycle Li-ion LFP battery chemistry to aid the exponentially growing EV segment.”

Under the partnership, the two companies will jointly develop and manufacture new advanced cell chemistry battery packs that will comply with the latest AIS 156 amendments as well as be able to function at temperatures of up to 45 degree Celsius with minimal chances of thermal runaway events.

Hero Electric is set targeting to procure 3 lakh units of the new battery packs and chargers over the next 12 months for its electric scooters.

Speaking on the occasion Sohinder Gill, CEO, Hero Electric said, “Our local battery development exercise started five years back to meet the FAME 2 timeline however, there was hardly any interest from the leading battery makers because of the low volumes and high investments. We continued our R&D experiments with different chemistries to achieve the right solution suitable for Indian weather conditions and roads. Partnering with Battrixx, we co-developed these battery packs to deliver a seamless performance while maintaining the highest levels of safety. The technology allows battery packs to carry their operations smoothly and safely in diverse temperature ranges; even if the temperatures go up to 45°C, there are negligible chances of a thermal runaway. Committed to developing and modernizing the Indian EV sector, both Battrixx and Hero Electric have come together to offer avant-garde, innovative, and safe mobility solutions to our consumers."

The two companies are targeting to manufacture and supply 3 lakh units of the new battery packs and chargers over the course of the next 12 months.

Hero Electric also recently announced the deepening of its partnership with NIDEC Japan with the two companies having jointly developed electric motors for e-scooters. Hero Electric is set to use the new electric motors in its range of City Speed scooters from February 2023.