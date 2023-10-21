Login

Gamma Technologies Partners with Log9 Materials to Boost Battery Innovation for EVs

Gamma Technologies is responsible for the creation of GT-AutoLion, the electrochemical simulation software
By Carandbike Team

2 mins read

21-Oct-23 10:15 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Gamma Technologies and Log9 Materials have joined forces to advance battery technology for electric vehicles, particularly in the Indian and global South markets.
  • Log9's RapidX batteries, designed for electric vehicles, are set to benefit from GT's expertise, offering extended longevity and efficiency through high-power cell technology.
  • The collaboration aims to drive innovation in the electric vehicle industry and enhance the performance and durability of Log9's batteries.

Gamma Technologies has joined hands with Log9 Materials, an Indian company focused on advanced Li-Ion cell development for electric vehicles. This partnership signals a significant step forward in advancing battery technology for electric vehicles, particularly in the Indian and global South markets.

 

Also Read: FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
 

“The technology leadership that Log9 brings to the industry for India and their commitment to sustainability is unmatched. We are glad that our R&D vision of having an integrated solution from the electrochemical to the pack level will add value to the innovation at Log9. We look forward to working with the various teams at Log9 to empower them with simulation-aided decision making to develop the next generation battery cells and mobility technologies,” said Dimple Shah, President and CEO of Gamma Technologies.

 

Log9's RapidX series of batteries is designed to power electric vehicles efficiently and is set to benefit greatly from GT's expertise. These batteries are crafted using high-power cell technology that can provide extended longevity and efficiency. This collaboration is poised to drive innovation in the EV sector and enhance the performance and durability of Log9's batteries.

 

GT-SUITE, GT's simulation software, streamlines system integration, offers in-depth analysis and enables precise optimisation with its collection of physics-based libraries. Additionally, GT has developed GT-AutoLion, a specialised software for electrochemical simulations. GT-AutoLion is widely employed by battery suppliers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for superior cell and pack design.

 

Also Read: BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
 

Pankaj Sharma, Cofounder, of Log 9 Materials, said, “Our RapidX batteries for EVs are the safest batteries in India. In order to continue to deliver best-in-class technology, we rely on leading solutions, such as those offered by Gamma Technologies, to help engineer our batteries. We have already been working with GT and have now expanded our commitment to our partnership with GT. We have found their products and support invaluable for our advanced engineering needs for our EV battery cells.”

 

Written by: - Ronit Agarwal

# Gamma Technologies# Electic Vehicles# Lithium ion battery# Lithium-Ion Battery Pack# Lithium-Ion Batteries# Battery tech# Battery management
