Gamma Technologies Partners with Log9 Materials to Boost Battery Innovation for EVs
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
21-Oct-23 10:15 AM IST
Highlights
- Gamma Technologies and Log9 Materials have joined forces to advance battery technology for electric vehicles, particularly in the Indian and global South markets.
- Log9's RapidX batteries, designed for electric vehicles, are set to benefit from GT's expertise, offering extended longevity and efficiency through high-power cell technology.
- The collaboration aims to drive innovation in the electric vehicle industry and enhance the performance and durability of Log9's batteries.
Gamma Technologies has joined hands with Log9 Materials, an Indian company focused on advanced Li-Ion cell development for electric vehicles. This partnership signals a significant step forward in advancing battery technology for electric vehicles, particularly in the Indian and global South markets.
Also Read: FAME-II Subsidy Clawback: Greaves Electric Returns Over Rs 124 Crore To Heavy Industries Ministry
“The technology leadership that Log9 brings to the industry for India and their commitment to sustainability is unmatched. We are glad that our R&D vision of having an integrated solution from the electrochemical to the pack level will add value to the innovation at Log9. We look forward to working with the various teams at Log9 to empower them with simulation-aided decision making to develop the next generation battery cells and mobility technologies,” said Dimple Shah, President and CEO of Gamma Technologies.
Log9's RapidX series of batteries is designed to power electric vehicles efficiently and is set to benefit greatly from GT's expertise. These batteries are crafted using high-power cell technology that can provide extended longevity and efficiency. This collaboration is poised to drive innovation in the EV sector and enhance the performance and durability of Log9's batteries.
GT-SUITE, GT's simulation software, streamlines system integration, offers in-depth analysis and enables precise optimisation with its collection of physics-based libraries. Additionally, GT has developed GT-AutoLion, a specialised software for electrochemical simulations. GT-AutoLion is widely employed by battery suppliers and Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) for superior cell and pack design.
Also Read: BP Pulse Invests $100 Million in Tesla's Ultra-Fast Charging Hardware to Expand EV Charging Network
Pankaj Sharma, Cofounder, of Log 9 Materials, said, “Our RapidX batteries for EVs are the safest batteries in India. In order to continue to deliver best-in-class technology, we rely on leading solutions, such as those offered by Gamma Technologies, to help engineer our batteries. We have already been working with GT and have now expanded our commitment to our partnership with GT. We have found their products and support invaluable for our advanced engineering needs for our EV battery cells.”
Written by: - Ronit Agarwal
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-13851 second ago
The Transalp moniker made its comeback with the XL750 last year at the EICMA show and has now made it to Indian shores.
-12906 second ago
An LED indicator on the instrument console alerts the rider when the side stand is incorrectly positioned during motion.
-12904 second ago
The Hiace BEV model was one among the many concepts showcased at the 2023 Japanese Mobility show by the Japanese manufacturer
-11868 second ago
The Safari Rally Z Tribute boasts a dark red exterior, additional lighting, and custom KW Safari suspension, raising its ride height by 2 inches for off-road prowess.
-10646 second ago
We list down the best electric scooters that you can purchase in India today.
-10180 second ago
Google Maps will now showcase real-time information on EV Chargers including compatibility, charging speed, and usage history to help EV drivers make informed choices
-4304 second ago
The certified pre-owned programme showcases a comprehensive and multi-layered inspection process
-147 second ago
Are you looking for an adventure on a motorcycle? Here are the top five recommendations to consider under the 5 lakh
23 minutes ago
This accomplishment was realised within a span of 45 months since the initial launch of the iQube in January 2020
50 minutes ago
Ducati sold a total of 47,867 units globally, with Italy, USA and Germany being the top three markets.
4 days ago
These funds will be allocated to the expansion of Ola's EV business and the establishment of India's inaugural lithium-ion cell manufacturing facility in Krishnagiri, Tamil Nadu.
5 months ago
The LMFP L600 claims to offer a lifespan of over 2 million miles ( over 38 lakh km)
5 months ago
The GSI said it had not shared any information about lithium deposits being discovered from its regional or main office.
9 months ago
Northvolt believes in Germany as an industrial location and continues discussions on building a battery plant there, it said on Wednesday amid speculation that the Swedish battery maker could divert its planned investment to the United States.
9 months ago
Bolivia has chosen a consortium including Chinese battery giant CATL to help develop the South American country's huge, but largely untapped, reserves of lithium after a lengthy bidding process involving firms from the United States and Russia.