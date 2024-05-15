Exicom Launches DC Chargers With Power Outputs Of Up To 400 kW

Electric charging solutions provider Exicom has introduced Harmony Gen 1.5, claimed to be India’s fastest DC charger. These chargers are available in three frame sizes, with power outputs ranging from 60 kW to 400 kW. Key features include an advanced AI-driven remote management system, high operational efficiency, and integrated ambient lighting. The company states that the Harmony Gen 1.5 chargers are designed following PAS standards, ensuring accessibility for physically disabled users.

The company states that the Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers have an efficiency rate exceeding 95 per cent and are capable of powering a variety of vehicles, from lightweight cars to heavy-duty buses. The AI-driven Remote Management System (RMS) facilitates predictive maintenance, significantly improving uptime for charge point operators (CPOs). Additionally, the Harmony Gen 1.5 DC Fast Chargers offer variants tailored for destination charging at locations like malls, city infrastructure, and office complexes.

According to Exicom, these chargers are contrived to resist India’s challenging climate and electrical conditions, making them resilient to extreme temperatures and common grid fluctuations.

In January 2023, Exicom partnered with Hero Electric to supply Battery Management Systems (BMS) for Hero's electric two-wheelers in India. Furthermore, in November 2023, Exicom officially entered the UK and European markets, expanding its distribution network to offer electric vehicle chargers through direct sales channels. Exicom has now announced plans to extend its reach to Southeast Asian countries, including Singapore, Indonesia, and Malaysia.