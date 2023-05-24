BMW i5 Electric Sedan Revealed; Packs 81.2 kWh Battery, Over 500 Km Of Range

Hinting at what is to come in the future, BMW put the all-new, all-electric i5 sedan at the centre of the new 5 Series world premiere. The i5 is the first fully electric derivative of BMW’s popular sedan, and will go on sale overseas towards the end of 2023. The i5 joins the iX SUV and the i4 and i7 sedans in BMW’s battery electric vehicle (BEV) line-up, and will be offered in two distinct flavours. The standard BMW i5 will come with a single-motor layout, but those seeking extra performance will have the option of a twin-motor variant.

Both variants of the BMW i5 weigh over two tonnes.

Central to the BMW i5 is its 81.2 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which is common to both variants of the electric sedan. The battery – which comprises four modules with 72 battery cells each and three modules with 12 cells each – has been designed to fit flat under the floor of the 5 Series, and BMW says its dimensions were optimised to ensure interior space for the i5 remains the same as in the combustion engine 5 Series. This battery enables an over-500 km range for both variants – on the WLTP cycle, the single-motor eDrive40 has a range of up to 582 km, while the maximum range for the M60 xDrive is rated at 516 km.

The i5 eDrive40 employs a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle, developing a peak 308 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. The power figures rise briefly to 335 bhp and 430 Nm of torque with ‘Sport Boost’ or launch control engaged. BMW says the single-motor variant will complete the 0-100 kmph sprint in six seconds flat, and go on to hit an electronically-limited top speed of 193 kmph.

Interior layout mirrors that of the standard 5 Series with twin-screen setup.

In comparison, the i5 M60 xDrive is equipped with a front electric motor as well, enabling all-wheel drive. Combined power output stands at 509 bhp and 795 Nm of torque, which rises to 593 bhp and 820 Nm of torque when ‘Sport’ mode or launch control are activated. Tapping into the full performance reserves enables the i5 M60 to go from 0-100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds, and clock a top speed of 230 kmph.

The i5 gets a ‘Max Range’ drive mode, which limits top speed to 90 kmph and deactivates air conditioning and seat ventilation. This mode is designed to enhance the i5’s range by up to 25 per cent, in situations where the owner is forced to look for an alternative charging station.

A panoramic glass roof will be available to buyers of the i5.

As standard, the BMW i5 is designed to accept 11 kW AC charging, which spells a 0 to 100 per cent charge time of around 8 hours and 25 minutes. Customers will have the option to pick a 22 kW wallbox charger, which will bring that time down to 4 hours and 25 minutes. The i5 is also designed to accept DC fast-charging of up to 205 kW. According to BMW, a 10-minute stop at a DC fast-charger will give the i5 a range of over 150 kilometres, and a 30-minute stop will see the sedan’s battery regain 80 per cent charge.

The BMW i5 is likely to make its way to India, just like all other battery-powered BMWs have, so far. Expect to see the i5 land on our shores sometime in 2024, and slot in between the i4 (Rs 73.90-77.50 lakh) and i7 (Rs 1.95 crore) sedans.