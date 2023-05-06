BMW Launches M Sport Pro Variant Of 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW India has announced the introduction of a new petrol variant for its entry-level sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The new variant is called the M Sport Pro, and it is priced at Rs. 45.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits between the 220i M Sport and 220d M Sport variants.

The M Sport Pro is offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is mated to a 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. The engine of this car produces 189bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. This new variant is also equipped with launch control and a shift-by-wire gear selector switch.

Speaking about features, the M Sport Pro variant comes with a heads-up display and a 10-speaker setup inside the car that has a total output of 205 watts. The car also comes equipped with BMW gesture control, The dashboard gets a contrasting theme, and it features M-specific Anthracite roof lining, a leather steering wheel that comes with black stitching, paddle shifters, M badging, and illuminated Boston interior trim finishers.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro is an updated version of the 220i M Sport variant, and it comes with a range of enhancements to make it stand out from the rest of the lineup. The sedan's interior and exterior have been updated to give it a sportier and more dynamic look, while the new petrol engine provides a more refined driving experience.

The 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro is part of BMW India's strategy to expand its lineup in the country. The company has been focusing on introducing new variants and models to cater to the changing preferences of Indian customers. The 2 Series Gran Coupe has been a popular model for BMW India since its launch, and the addition of the M Sport Pro variant is expected to boost sales further.