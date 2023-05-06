  • Home
  • News
  • BMW Launches M Sport Pro Variant Of 2 Series Gran Coupe

BMW Launches M Sport Pro Variant Of 2 Series Gran Coupe

This variant offers additional features like BMW gesture control and a head-up display.
authorBy carandbike Team
06-May-23 03:09 PM IST
BMW Launches New M Sport Pro Variant Of 2 Series Gran Coupe (3).jpg
Highlights
  • The new variant is priced at 45.50 lakh.
  • 10-speaker setup inside the car that has a total output of 205 watts
  • Powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine

BMW India has announced the introduction of a new petrol variant for its entry-level sedan, the 2 Series Gran Coupe. The new variant is called the M Sport Pro, and it is priced at Rs. 45.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It sits between the 220i M Sport and 220d M Sport variants.

 

Also Read: BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 48.90 Lakh

 

The M Sport Pro is offered with a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, which is mated to a 7-speed Steptronic dual-clutch transmission. The engine of this car produces 189bhp and 280Nm of peak torque. This new variant is also equipped with launch control and a shift-by-wire gear selector switch.

 

Speaking about features, the M Sport Pro variant comes with a heads-up display and a 10-speaker setup inside the car that has a total output of 205 watts. The car also comes equipped with BMW gesture control, The dashboard gets a contrasting theme, and it features M-specific Anthracite roof lining, a leather steering wheel that comes with black stitching, paddle shifters, M badging, and illuminated Boston interior trim finishers.

 

Also Read: BMW Unveils R 1250 GS Ultimate Edition with Additional Equipment

 

The 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro is an updated version of the 220i M Sport variant, and it comes with a range of enhancements to make it stand out from the rest of the lineup. The sedan's interior and exterior have been updated to give it a sportier and more dynamic look, while the new petrol engine provides a more refined driving experience.

 

The 2 Series Gran Coupe M Sport Pro is part of BMW India's strategy to expand its lineup in the country. The company has been focusing on introducing new variants and models to cater to the changing preferences of Indian customers. The 2 Series Gran Coupe has been a popular model for BMW India since its launch, and the addition of the M Sport Pro variant is expected to boost sales further.

Related Articles
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 48.90 Lakh
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 48.90 Lakh
13 hours ago
carandbike Awards 2023: Premium Electric Car Of The Year – BMW i4
carandbike Awards 2023: Premium Electric Car Of The Year – BMW i4
15 days ago
BMW X3 M40i xDrive Bookings Open In India
BMW X3 M40i xDrive Bookings Open In India
15 days ago
BMW Announces The Launch Of The i7 M70 xDrive
BMW Announces The Launch Of The i7 M70 xDrive
17 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
2013 BMW 5 Series 520d Prestige Plus
2013 BMW
5 Series 520d Prestige Plus
  • 75,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.0
10
11.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Toyota Camry Hybrid BS IV
moneybagFinance up to 90%
2014 Toyota
Camry Hybrid BS IV
  • 27,400 km
    • |
  • Hybrid
    • |
  • Automatic
1 Year Warranty Free
0
7.0
10
16.75 LakhEMI starts @ ₹37,514
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
2014 Audi Q7 35 TDI Technology Pack
2014 Audi
Q7 35 TDI Technology Pack
  • 27,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
1 Year Assistance Free
0
7.2
10
29.00 Lakh
Mahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

BMW Cars

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra
Tata
Honda
Hyundai 
Toyota
Maruti Suzuki

Trending Now