BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 48.90 Lakh

BMW has launched the X1 M Sport with a petrol engine in India. Named X1 sDrive18i M Sport, the variant sits in the middle of the two currently on sale in India, and is priced at Rs. 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW X1 was previously available in the xLine trim paired with a petrol engine, and the M Sport trim with a diesel engine, and this new addition widens the appeal of the X1.

Variant Prices (Ex-showroom) X1 sDrive18i xLine Rs. 45.90 lakh X1 sDrive18i M Sport Rs. 48.90 lakh X1 sDrive18d M Sport Rs. 50.90 lakh

The 18i M Sport shares its powertrain and most of the features with the 18i xLine. For the additional money, you get some added features and an M Sport body kit. The body kit includes M Sport front and rear bumpers, gloss black slats in the kidney grills, blacked out window surrounds & roof rails, and M-specific 18-inch alloy wheels. The variant also offers a choice of two new colours over the xLine - M Portimao Blue, and Storm Bay Grey.

On the feature front, the 18i M Sport variant gets active seat adjustment for the front passengers, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, an M Sport steering wheel, as well as an anthracite headliner. Other features include a 10.7 inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, and more.



Powering the X1 sDrive18i MSport is a 1.5-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine which puts out 134 bhp, & 230 Nm torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and is capable of delivering a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 9.2 seconds.



