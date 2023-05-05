  • Home
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 48.90 Lakh

BMW X1 M Sport was available only with a diesel engine earlier, but now gets a petrol option as well.
authorBy Mihir Barve
2 mins read
05-May-23 10:35 AM IST
BMW X1 sDrive18i M Sport.jpeg
Highlights
  • The BMW X1 now gets an M Sport variant for its petrol engine
  • New features over the xLine include a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, BMW M Sport body kit, and more.
  • The sDrive18i M Sport sits between the sDrive 18i xLine and the sDrive18d M Sport

BMW has launched the X1 M Sport with a petrol engine in India. Named X1 sDrive18i M Sport, the variant sits in the middle of the two currently on sale in India, and is priced at Rs. 48.90 lakh (ex-showroom). BMW X1 was previously available in the xLine trim paired with a petrol engine, and the M Sport trim with a diesel engine, and this new addition widens the appeal of the X1. 

 

VariantPrices (Ex-showroom)
X1 sDrive18i xLineRs. 45.90 lakh
X1 sDrive18i M SportRs. 48.90 lakh
X1 sDrive18d M SportRs. 50.90 lakh

The 18i M Sport shares its powertrain and most of the features with the 18i xLine. For the additional money, you get some added features and an M Sport body kit. The body kit includes M Sport front and rear bumpers, gloss black slats in the kidney grills, blacked out window surrounds & roof rails, and M-specific 18-inch alloy wheels. The variant also offers a choice of two new colours over the xLine - M Portimao Blue, and Storm Bay Grey.

Also Read: 2023 BMW X1 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 45.90 Lakh 

 

On the feature front, the 18i M Sport variant gets active seat adjustment for the front passengers, a 12-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, an M Sport steering wheel, as well as an anthracite headliner. Other features include a 10.7 inch infotainment screen with wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay, a 10.25 inch digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging, and more.


Powering the X1 sDrive18i MSport is a 1.5-litre 3 cylinder petrol engine which puts out 134 bhp, & 230 Nm torque. The engine is paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, and is capable of delivering a 0-100 kmph sprint in just 9.2 seconds.


 

