2023 BMW X1 Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs. 45.90 Lakh

BMW has launched the new-gen BMW X1 in India at the BMW JoyTown festival in Bengaluru. The 2023 BMW X1 is offered in India with both a petrol & a diesel powertrain. Both the variants get only one trim level, and while the petrol variant is offered in the xLine trim, the diesel variant is offered in the more sportier M Sport trim. The BMW X1 is priced at Rs. 45.90 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the petrol variant, and Rs. 47.90 lakh (Ex-showroom) for the diesel variant. Bookings for the premium compact SUV are open for an amount of Rs. 50,000. Deliveries for the diesel X1 will begin in March 2023, while the petrol variant deliveries will commence shortly after in June 2023.

The M Sport variants get more sportier front & rear bumpers.

The 2023 BMW X1 is the largest one yet, and it has grown in dimensions on all fronts. The new model is 53 mm longer, 24 mm wider, and 44 mm taller than its predecessor, and the wheelbase has also grown by 22 mm. In terms of design, the 2023 X1 is like an evolution of the last generation model, and the design has now become more mature, angular, and aggressive than before. The M Sport variant also gets sportier looking front & rear bumpers.

The evolutionary design continues on the inside, as the X1's interior has now grown to be more premium and modern than before, and in line with the newer BMWs. A curved 10.7-inch infotainment display takes centre stage on the dash as it seamlessly merges into the 10.25-inch instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, providing an all-digital experience. The system also gets wireless Apple CarPlay & Android Auto, and is paired with a 12-speaker Harman-Kardon sound system. The SUV also boasts connected car tech and ADAS features. Other features on offer include adaptive LED headlights, powered tail-gate, and park assist. The M Sport variant also gets massaging seats up front. With the grown dimensions, space on the inside has also grown, with the X1 now getting a large 476-litre boot.

The BMW X1 gets a curved 10.7-inch infotainment screen which seamlessly merges into the 10.25-inch instrument cluster.

Under the hood of the BMW X1 xLine is a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that produces 134 bhp and 230 Nm torque. The engine is capable of pushing the SUV from 0-100 kmph in 9.2 seconds. On the other hand, the M Sport variant gets a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder diesel engine which puts out 148 bhp and 360 Nm torque, and is capable of doing 100 kmph from stand still in 8.9 seconds. Both the engines are paired to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox, but miss out on all-wheel drive options.