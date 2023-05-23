BMW Concept Touring Coupé Debuts At Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023

BMW has unveiled a new Concept Touring Coupé at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023. Based on the current-gen Z4, the one-off creation adds a shooting brake-style hard-top roof to the roadster, a design last seen on the Z3 coupe. BMW says that the inspiration for the concept's design and name go as far back as the 1940s to the company's Mille Miglia winning BMW 328 Touring Coupé.

The concept retains the design elements of the standard Z4 up to the A-pillars with BMW making extensive bodywork changes to the remainder of the vehicle. The folding roof and flat rear deck make way for an enclosed hard-top roof flowing almost entirely to the rear of the vehicle.

BMW Concept Touring Coupé at the Concorso d'Eleganza Villa d'Este 2023

The rear fenders too have been extensively reworked to seamlessly integrate a B- and C-pillar into the design. Round the back, the Z4 taillamps have been retained while the integrated spoiler lip of the Roadster too incorporated into the tailgate below the rear windshield.

20-inch front and 21-inch rear wheels

Speaking of interiors, much of the cabin stays unchanged from the standard Z4 though the concept gets custom leather upholstery from Poltrona Frau. The two-seater configuration is retained with the coupe with the freed-up space in the rear expanding the concept's luggage capacity.

The interior is offered in dual-tone, a dark brown tone and a light saddle brown

BMW did not reveal many details about the powertrain aside from saying that the concept is powered by its 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine.