Kawasaki Hydrogen Motorcycle Prototype Demo Showcased

Kawasaki has conducted a first public demonstration of its hydrogen powered internal combustion engine (ICE) motorcycle at the Suzuka Circuit in Japan. The hydrogen ICE motorcycle was built as part of research that began in March 2023, with tests beginning this year. The hydrogen engine used in the prototype is based on Kawasaki’s 998 cc, inline four-cylinder supercharged engine also used in the Kawasaki H2 range, with modifications made to allow direct injection of hydrogen fuel into the cylinders. The bike’s chassis was modified to accommodate hydrogen fuel canisters and an on-board hydrogen fuel supply system.

Kawasaki says the motor operates by using hydrogen to create combustion and emits water as a by-product. The bike used in the demonstration is still a prototype, and Kawasaki is expected to continue testing and developing it further. It’s expected that continued development on the tech and package could see an improvement in efficiency, resulting in a decrease in the amount of storage space for hydrogen, contributing to a more compact motorcycle. According to Kawasaki, hydrogen combustion engines burn fuel quicker, and under a wide variety of operating conditions, also giving very good engine response. A video showcases the hydrogen tanks mounted on the bike behind the rider, with a refuelling port located at the rear of the bike.



The project is part of Kawasaki’s commitment and contribution to HySE (Hydrogen Small Mobility and Engine Technology), a research joint venture between Japanese manufacturers including Kawasaki, Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki and Toyota. The research association is actively conducting basic research on hydrogen engines, hydrogen filling systems, and fuel supply systems with an aim of producing hydrogen-powered small mobility vehicles, including motorcycles.