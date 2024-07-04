Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test!

Kawasaki India has been testing a dual-purpose KLX 230 motorcycle as spy images have surfaced on the internet. The KLX 230 isn’t an all-new motorcycle but is already on sale in the international markets. Once launched in India, it will be the most affordable road-legal motorcycle from the Japanese bike maker.

The KLX 230 features a dual-purpose motorcycle design with large wheels, minimalistic body panels, a tall slim seat and high ground clearance. Unlike the other KLX bikes offered by Kawasaki India, this one will be a road-legal motorcycle and hence will be equipped with a headlamp, turn indicators, registration plates and a saree guard.

Powering the KLX 230 is a 233 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that is rated to produce around 19 bhp and 20.6 Nm. The motorcycle will ride on wire-spoke wheels with long travel suspension at both ends, and will be equipped with an all-disc setup for braking. Kawasaki offers two variants of the KLX 230 abroad, the standard and S variant. The latter comes with a lower seat height of 830 mm which is most likely to be launched in India.

Lastly, pricing will be the most crucial aspect, and for good sales numbers, Kawasaki India will need to price the KLX 230 aggressively by making maximum use of its manufacturing facility and localisation. Once launched, the Kawasaki KLX 230 will lock horns with the Hero XPulse 200 4V in terms of displacement. Going by the images, we expect Kawasaki to launch the KLX 230 towards the end of 2024 at this year’s India Bike Week 2024 or sometime in early 2025.