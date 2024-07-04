Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Tata AltrozMahindra XUV 3XOMercedes-Maybach GLSMercedes-AMG S 63 E PerformanceVolkswagen Virtus GT Edge
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Lotus EmiraLexus New LBXToyota BeltaBMW New 5 SeriesNissan New X-Trail
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW R 1300 GSMatter AERAHero Splendor Plus XtecBMW M 1000 XRBajaj Pulsar NS400
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Bajaj Freedom 125Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450Benelli 402 SSuzuki SV 650TVS ADV
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test!

Spied during test, once launched the KLX 230 will go up against the Hero Xpulse 4V in terms of displacement
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 4, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki KLX 230 spied on test
  • Equipped with an off-road-ready setup
  • Expected launch around the end of 2024 or early 2025

Kawasaki India has been testing a dual-purpose KLX 230 motorcycle as spy images have surfaced on the internet. The KLX 230 isn’t an all-new motorcycle but is already on sale in the international markets. Once launched in India, it will be the most affordable road-legal motorcycle from the Japanese bike maker.

 

The KLX 230 features a dual-purpose motorcycle design with large wheels, minimalistic body panels, a tall slim seat and high ground clearance. Unlike the other KLX bikes offered by Kawasaki India, this one will be a road-legal motorcycle and hence will be equipped with a headlamp, turn indicators, registration plates and a saree guard.

 

Also Read: New Kawasaki W230 Retro Bike; Check New Details
kawasaki KLX 230 edited carandbike 4

Powering the KLX 230 is a 233 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that is rated to produce around 19 bhp and 20.6 Nm. The motorcycle will ride on wire-spoke wheels with long travel suspension at both ends, and will be equipped with an all-disc setup for braking. Kawasaki offers two variants of the KLX 230 abroad, the standard and S variant. The latter comes with a lower seat height of 830 mm which is most likely to be launched in India. 

 

Also Read: Kawasaki Ninja 650, Vulcan S Get Discounts Of Up To Rs. 60,000

Lastly, pricing will be the most crucial aspect, and for good sales numbers, Kawasaki India will need to price the KLX 230 aggressively by making maximum use of its manufacturing facility and localisation. Once launched, the Kawasaki KLX 230 will lock horns with the Hero XPulse 200 4V in terms of displacement. Going by the images, we expect Kawasaki to launch the KLX 230 towards the end of 2024 at this year’s India Bike Week 2024 or sometime in early 2025.

# Kawasaki KLX 230# Kawasaki KLX 230 spied# Kawasaki KLX 230 India# Kawasaki KLX 230 price# Kawasaki KLX 230 specifications# Bikes# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Latest News

  • Have you been considering the new Tata Altroz Racer? Well, let us help you decide. Here are 3 reasons you should consider it and 3 reasons why you should avoid it.
    Tata Altroz Racer: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
  • Both models will be sold alongside the CB350 RS, H'ness CB350, and other large-capacity Honda motorcycles.
    Honda CB 200X, Hornet 2.0 Now Available At BigWing Showrooms
  • The Jimny is offered with flat cash benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh with additional benefits for buyers availing MSIL’s financial services.
    Maruti Suzuki Jimny Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 2.85 Lakh in July 2024
  • Spied during test, once launched the KLX 230 will go up against the Hero Xpulse 4V in terms of displacement
    Kawasaki KLX 230 Spied On Test!
  • The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer applied for the Freedom trademark with the ‘flying B’ logo on June 28, 2024; bike expected to be priced near the Rs 1 lakh mark.
    Bajaj CNG Bike To Be Named Freedom; Final Teaser Reveals New Design Details
  • Bajaj Auto is all set to launch the world’s first CNG-powered motorcycle ushering in a new segment in the two-wheeler commuter market. Here’s what to expect from Bajaj's newest offering
    Bajaj Freedom CNG Bike Launching Tomorrow: What to Expect?
  • The most expensive scooters in India include those from the likes of BMW Motorrad, Keeway, and Vespa
    Most Expensive Scooters On Sale In India: Vespa 946 Dragon, BMW C 400 GT And More
  • The special edition DBX707 receives cosmetic tweaks to the interior and exterior along with a colour scheme similar to the 2024 DBX F1 medical car.
    Aston Martin DBX707 AMR24 Unveiled To Celebrate AMR24 F1 Car
  • The smallest EV yet from the Swedish car maker will be followed by the bigger EX90 SUV in the Indian market
    Volvo EX30 EV Confirmed For India, To Be Launched In 2025
  • The Ducati Desert X Discovery gets a new paint scheme, along with engine and body protection, as well as luggage and other accessories.
    2025 Ducati Desert X Discovery Adds More Comfort & Protection

Popular Kawasaki Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved