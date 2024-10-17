Login
Kawasaki KLX 230 Debuts In India Ahead Of December Launch

The KLX 230 is the first road-legal dual-sport motorcycle from Kawasaki in India.
Calendar-icon

By Jafar Rizvi

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 17, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kawasaki KLX 230 unveiled in India
  • Gets a 233cc single-cylinder engine
  • Bookings open, prices to be announced in December

Kawasaki has pulled the wraps off the KLX 230 motorcycle in India. The KLX 230 is a dual-purpose motorcycle which is more inclined towards off-roading. Bookings for the new Kawasaki are now open requiring a token amount of Rs 5,000 and deliveries are slated to commence in January 2025 following its price announcement in December 2024. 

 

Also Read: Leaked! 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 To Get A Larger Engine

 

Kawasaki KLX 230

Prices for the KLX 230 will be announced in December 2024. 

 

The KLX 230 is the first dual-sport road-legal motorcycle to be unveiled in India. It showcases a classic dual-purpose design, featuring a slim and tall profile, long suspension travel, large wire-spoke wheels, and a single long seat. Since this motorcycle is road-legal, it comes equipped with essential features like an LED headlight, turn indicators, rear-view mirrors and dual-purpose tyres. 
 

Kawasaki KLX 230 S

Gets a 233cc single-cylinder engine. 

 

The KLX 230 employs a high-tensile steel perimeter frame, supported by a 37mm telescopic fork in the front and a Uni-Trak linked monoshock at the rear. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, which come equipped with dual-purpose tyres. Stopping power comes from the disc brakes at both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS. The ground clearance is 265mm while the seat height is 880mm while it weighs 139 kg. The fuel tank capacity is rated at 7.6 litres. 
 Kawasaki KLX 230 1

The ground clearance is 265mm while the seat height is 880mm. 

 

On the powertrain front, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is powered by an air-cooled 233cc single-cylinder engine, producing 19.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

 

Kawasaki also provides a range of accessories curated for the KLX 230 such as a rear carrier, hand guard set, skid plate, frame covers, USB Type-C port, engine guard, handlebar pad and lowered seats. 

