Kawasaki KLX 230 Debuts In India Ahead Of December Launch

Kawasaki has pulled the wraps off the KLX 230 motorcycle in India. The KLX 230 is a dual-purpose motorcycle which is more inclined towards off-roading. Bookings for the new Kawasaki are now open requiring a token amount of Rs 5,000 and deliveries are slated to commence in January 2025 following its price announcement in December 2024.

Also Read: Leaked! 2025 Kawasaki Versys 1100 To Get A Larger Engine

Prices for the KLX 230 will be announced in December 2024.

The KLX 230 is the first dual-sport road-legal motorcycle to be unveiled in India. It showcases a classic dual-purpose design, featuring a slim and tall profile, long suspension travel, large wire-spoke wheels, and a single long seat. Since this motorcycle is road-legal, it comes equipped with essential features like an LED headlight, turn indicators, rear-view mirrors and dual-purpose tyres.



Gets a 233cc single-cylinder engine.

The KLX 230 employs a high-tensile steel perimeter frame, supported by a 37mm telescopic fork in the front and a Uni-Trak linked monoshock at the rear. It rides on 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, which come equipped with dual-purpose tyres. Stopping power comes from the disc brakes at both ends, complemented by dual-channel ABS. The ground clearance is 265mm while the seat height is 880mm while it weighs 139 kg. The fuel tank capacity is rated at 7.6 litres.



The ground clearance is 265mm while the seat height is 880mm.

On the powertrain front, the Kawasaki KLX 230 is powered by an air-cooled 233cc single-cylinder engine, producing 19.73 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 20.3 Nm of torque at 6,000 rpm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox.

Kawasaki also provides a range of accessories curated for the KLX 230 such as a rear carrier, hand guard set, skid plate, frame covers, USB Type-C port, engine guard, handlebar pad and lowered seats.