New Kawasaki W230 Retro Bike; Check New Details

Kawasaki Motorcycles is gearing up for the launch of a new model in its W series of motorcycles. Christened as ‘W230’, the old-schooled styled motorcycle is set for launch in the Japanese market followed by European markets in the coming months. The W230 was first revealed at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 along with the Meguro S1, both sharing the same underpinnings. Now, since some more details of the W230 have been revealed, let’s have a look at them.

The Kawasaki W230 features an old-school design that is in sync with other W series motorcycles, including the W175 and W800 sold in India. The bike gets a circular headlamp with a chrome bezel, round turn indicators, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single two-tone seat, and a pea-shooter exhaust to name a few.

The motorcycle comes with twin-pod analogue meters with a small digital display in the left pod. The handlebar is a single-piece one, and the footpegs are neutrally positioned, offering a relaxed and comfortable ride.





For the powertrain, the motorcycle will be powered by a 233 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill and will be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. Power and torque figures haven’t been revealed yet but are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

For cycle parts, the W230 is suspended by a telescopic fork setup at the front and twin shock absorbers at the back. The motorcycle will ride on 18-17 inch wire-spoke wheels shod with retro tread pattern tyres. Braking is done by disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS.

Unfortunately, at the moment there is no news of Kawasaki bringing the W230 to India. However, we do hope the brand strongly considers the motorcycle for the Indian market, especially because there is a good market for retro-styled motorcycles. Furthermore, Kawasaki’s motorcycles are known for high refinement levels but the main deciding factor will be the pricing because other brands like Royal Enfield and Honda are already present in the market with well-established models.

