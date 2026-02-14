Vespa Officina 8 Launched At Rs 1.34 Lakh

Vespa has rolled out the Officina 8 special edition in India, priced at Rs 1.34 lakh (ex-showroom). This new version takes inspiration from Piaggio’s historic experimental workshop in Pontedera, Italy, where the first Vespa prototypes were developed. The scooter is available at select dealerships in a single shade called matte Metallic Blue, and it also comes with a matching helmet as standard.

The name Officina 8 traces its roots to a dedicated department set up in 1944, where engineers worked on new concepts and tested early designs. Many of Vespa’s signature elements, such as the step-through steel frame and handlebar-mounted controls, were shaped here. The facility also continues to be used for component testing under different conditions.

In terms of its looks, the Officina 8 stands out with its specially developed blue paint, inspired by the tools, machinery and workwear from the original workshop. Small touches like metallic rivets and brass- and aluminium-finished accents add to the overall look.

Mechanically, the Officina 8 remains identical to the standard Vespa 125 and 150 models. Buyers also receive a welcome kit with an owner’s booklet that highlights the history and philosophy behind the Officina 8 name.

Vespa has also introduced a range of matching accessories and merchandise, including a top box, clothing and travel gear, which can be purchased separately.