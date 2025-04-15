Passenger Vehicles Sales Up 2%, Two-Wheelers Up 9% In FY25: SIAM

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced Jawa 42 FJ Spied With A Single ExhaustPassenger Vehicles Sales Up 2%, Two-Wheelers Up 9% In FY25: SIAMMercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' VehicleVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: Function Takes Form
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
EV 6Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Review: VW's First R-Line Flagship At Rs. 49 LakhCitroen Dark Range First Look: C3, Aircross & Basalt Go Dark
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XAston Martin DBXMahindra eKUV100Nissan Juke
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki GSX 8SHero Karizma XMR 250Ducati Scrambler Cafe RacerTriumph Tiger Sport 800Yamaha YZF R7
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Passenger Vehicles Sales Up 2%, Two-Wheelers Up 9% In FY25: SIAM

SIAM reported that EV sales in the financial year grew by a cumulative 16.9 per cent year-on-year.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 15, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Domestic auto sales up 7.3 per cent
  • Q4 FY2025 sales grow 1.8 per cent
  • EV sales grow 16.9 per cent

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reported a 7.3 per cent growth in domestic auto sales in FY2025 with sales of 2,56,07,391 units. Passenger vehicles sales were up 2 per cent year-on-year with utility vehicles being the primary growth driver. Two-wheeler sales meanwhile were up by 9.1 per cent with scooter sales leading the charge.

 

Also read: Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' Vehicle
 

Focusing on passenger vehicles, sales of passenger cars declined 12.6 per cent year-on-year from 15,48,947 units in FY2024 to 13,53,287 units in FY2025. Utility Vehicles sales meanwhile grew from 25,20,691 units to 27,97,229 units – a 11 per cent growth. SIAM reported that UV sales in FY2025 accounted for 65 per cent of all domestic passenger vehicle sales – up from 60 per cent in FY2024. Van sales topped out at 1,51,332 units – up 1.5 per cent from 1,49,112 units last year. Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 43,01,848 units. 

 

Also read: Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
 

tata ev only showroom first look in pictures carandbike 9

Shifting to the two-wheeler segments, scooter sales in the domestic market grew a notable 17.4 per cent to 68,53,214 units. Motorcycles sales meanwhile were up from 1,16,53237 units to 1,22,52,305 units – a 5.1 per cent growth. Moped sales meanwhile grew by 4.2 per cent from 4,81,803 units to 5,01,813 units. Total sales in the segment stood at 1,96,07,332 units. 

 

Also read: FADA Sales FY2025: Auto Sales Grow 6.46 Per Cent; Two-Wheeler, Passenger Vehicle Segments Post Single-Digit Growth
 

Hero Dealership 3

Moving to the other segments, commercial vehicles sales witnessed a marginal drop of 1.2 per cent while three-wheeler sales grew 6.7 per cent. 

 

Q4 FY2025 Sales Flat 

 

Focusing on the fourth quarter of FY2025, the Indian auto industry reported a relatively flat 1.8 per cent sales growth. Passenger vehicle sales grew 2.4 per cent to 11,62,560 units – on the back of strong demand for utility vehicles. Passenger Car sales declined 4.5 per cent from 3,94,553 units to 3,76,772 units while SUV sales were up from 7,01,212 units to 7,48,509 units. 

 

Also read: Two-wheeler Sales FY24-25: Hero MotoCorp Leads The Chart; Honda Just A Step Behind 
 

Ultraviolette Showroom 2

On the two-wheeler front, scooter sales grew a notable 12.1 per cent though both motorcycle and moped sales were down 3.5 per cent and 10.8 per cent respectively. Total two-wheeler sales stood at 45,67,762 units – up 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

 

Commercial vehicles sales meanwhile grew 3.9 per cent in Q4 FY2025 while three-wheelers were up 7.7 per cent. 

 

Also read: Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High 
 

EV Sales Gain Momentum in FY2025; Grow 16.9 Per Cent 

 

SIAM also reported notable gains for EV sales in the country in the fiscal year. Cumulative EV sales topped out at 19.7 lakh units in FY2025 – a 16.9 per cent gain over FY2024. Electric passenger vehicles registrations crossed the 1 lakh unit mark during the fiscal year while also witnessing a 18.2 per cent growth. Electric two-wheeler registrations were up 21.2 per cent to 11.5 lakh units while electric three-wheeler sales grew 10.5 per cent to 7 lakh units.

# SIAM# SIAM sales report# SIAM car sales data# SIAM India# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • A total of 207 vehicles are affected, of which 176 units are of the Taycan and 31 units for the E-Tron GT duo.
    Porsche Taycan, Audi E-Tron GT Recalled In India Over Potential Battery Fire Risk
  • Passenger vehicle sales for October grew to over 3.93 lakh units while two-wheeler sales stood at over 21.64 lakh units.
    Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Sales Hit New High In October 2024: SIAM
  • While the passenger vehicle segment saw the highest-ever monthly sales trend with 3.36 Lakh units, two-wheeler sales drove growth with a 31 per cent growth at 17.5 lakh units.
    Auto Sales April 2024: India Saw 25% Growth In Volume, Driven By Strong Two-Wheeler Sales
  • Data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total vehicle sales between April 2023 and March 2024 stood at 2,38,53,463, a growth of 12.5 per cent, compared to 2,12,04,846 units sold during the same period in FY 2023.
    India’s Sold More Than 2.38 Crore Vehicles In FY 2023-24, Witnessing A 12% Growth YoY
  • Total passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,70,786 units in February 2024, representing a 10.8 per cent year-over-year growth
    Two-Wheeler Sales Up By 34.6% In February 2024: SIAM

Latest News

  • Royal Enfield has come up with a new festival based on the Hunter 350, slated to take place in Mumbai and Delhi.
    Royal Enfield Hunterhood Festival Announced
  • Choosing a single-sided exhaust over a twin exhaust system will help in shedding weight along with other benefits
    Jawa 42 FJ Spied With A Single Exhaust
  • SIAM reported that EV sales in the financial year grew by a cumulative 16.9 per cent year-on-year.
    Passenger Vehicles Sales Up 2%, Two-Wheelers Up 9% In FY25: SIAM
  • The landmark unit was the all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.
    Mercedes-Benz Rolls Out 200,000th 'Made-In-India' Vehicle
  • Volkswagen’s latest launch in the Indian market is the Tiguan R-Line. Here are a few highlights of the flagship SUV.
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: Top 5 Highlights
  • In her role, Kaistha will oversee the Italian supercar marque’s sales, marketing and after-sales operations in India
    Nidhi Kaistha Appointed Head Of Lamborghini India
  • The two-wheelers can be booked through Flipkart starting April 15.
    Suzuki V-Strom SX, Avenis, And Gixxer Series Now Available On Flipkart
  • Hero MotoCorp’s highest-selling model, Splendor Plus, is now OBD2B compliant and is available in three variants
    Hero Splendor Plus Range Updated; Prices Start From Rs 78,926
  • The new-gen Tiguan arrives in a single fully loaded variant as a CBU import.
    Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line Launched In India At Rs 49 Lakh
  • Based on the Wrangler and Gladiator, the concepts feature extensive use of Jeep Performance Parts from Mopar.
    Easter Jeep Safari 2025: Wrangler, Gladiator-Based Concepts Revealed
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Passenger Vehicles Sales Up 2%, Two-Wheelers Up 9% In FY25: SIAM