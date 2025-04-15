Passenger Vehicles Sales Up 2%, Two-Wheelers Up 9% In FY25: SIAM

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers reported a 7.3 per cent growth in domestic auto sales in FY2025 with sales of 2,56,07,391 units. Passenger vehicles sales were up 2 per cent year-on-year with utility vehicles being the primary growth driver. Two-wheeler sales meanwhile were up by 9.1 per cent with scooter sales leading the charge.

Focusing on passenger vehicles, sales of passenger cars declined 12.6 per cent year-on-year from 15,48,947 units in FY2024 to 13,53,287 units in FY2025. Utility Vehicles sales meanwhile grew from 25,20,691 units to 27,97,229 units – a 11 per cent growth. SIAM reported that UV sales in FY2025 accounted for 65 per cent of all domestic passenger vehicle sales – up from 60 per cent in FY2024. Van sales topped out at 1,51,332 units – up 1.5 per cent from 1,49,112 units last year. Total passenger vehicle sales stood at 43,01,848 units.

Shifting to the two-wheeler segments, scooter sales in the domestic market grew a notable 17.4 per cent to 68,53,214 units. Motorcycles sales meanwhile were up from 1,16,53237 units to 1,22,52,305 units – a 5.1 per cent growth. Moped sales meanwhile grew by 4.2 per cent from 4,81,803 units to 5,01,813 units. Total sales in the segment stood at 1,96,07,332 units.

Moving to the other segments, commercial vehicles sales witnessed a marginal drop of 1.2 per cent while three-wheeler sales grew 6.7 per cent.

Q4 FY2025 Sales Flat

Focusing on the fourth quarter of FY2025, the Indian auto industry reported a relatively flat 1.8 per cent sales growth. Passenger vehicle sales grew 2.4 per cent to 11,62,560 units – on the back of strong demand for utility vehicles. Passenger Car sales declined 4.5 per cent from 3,94,553 units to 3,76,772 units while SUV sales were up from 7,01,212 units to 7,48,509 units.

On the two-wheeler front, scooter sales grew a notable 12.1 per cent though both motorcycle and moped sales were down 3.5 per cent and 10.8 per cent respectively. Total two-wheeler sales stood at 45,67,762 units – up 1.4 per cent year-on-year.

Commercial vehicles sales meanwhile grew 3.9 per cent in Q4 FY2025 while three-wheelers were up 7.7 per cent.

EV Sales Gain Momentum in FY2025; Grow 16.9 Per Cent

SIAM also reported notable gains for EV sales in the country in the fiscal year. Cumulative EV sales topped out at 19.7 lakh units in FY2025 – a 16.9 per cent gain over FY2024. Electric passenger vehicles registrations crossed the 1 lakh unit mark during the fiscal year while also witnessing a 18.2 per cent growth. Electric two-wheeler registrations were up 21.2 per cent to 11.5 lakh units while electric three-wheeler sales grew 10.5 per cent to 7 lakh units.