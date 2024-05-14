Login
Auto Sales April 2024: India Saw 25% Growth In Volume, Driven By Strong Two-Wheeler Sales

While the passenger vehicle segment saw the highest-ever monthly sales trend with 3.36 Lakh units, two-wheeler sales drove growth with a 31 per cent growth at 17.5 lakh units.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 14, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • In April 2024 India's total vehicle sales stood at over 21.36 lakh units
  • Passenger vehicle sales saw the highest-even monthly sales
  • Two-wheeler sales drove growth with a 31 per cent growth at 17.5 lakh units

The Indian auto industry sold 21,36,157 units in the month of April 2024, reporting a year-on-year growth of about 25 per cent. According to data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) the Indian auto industry collectively sold 21,36,157 vehicles last month, as against 17,12,812 vehicles sold in April 2023. Vinod Aggarwal, President, SIAM said that all the segments have posted growth in April 2024, compared to April 2023, driven by positive consumer sentiments and festivities in this month.

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Sales Up By 4.7% In April 2024

 

Car Sale 650 2022 12 20 T06 53 50 078 Z

Passenger vehicles sales stood at 3,35,629 units in April 2024

 

In April 2024, passenger vehicle sales reached 3,35,629 units, a marginal 1.3 per cent growth compared to 3,31,278 vehicles sold during the same month in 2023. However, it was the two-wheeler segment that drove the overall growth. Last month, the auto sector sold 17,51,393 two-wheelers, a massive growth of nearly 31 per cent compared to 13,38,588 units sold in April 2023. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2024: Mahindra Auto Sales Grow 13% Year-On-Year

 

bajaj auto 2022 11 11 T06 46 11 599 Z

The two-wheeler segment led the charge with 17,51,393 units, witnessing over 30 per cent growth

 

At the same time, three-wheeler sales in April 2024 stood at 49,116 units, a decent 14.5 per cent growth compared to 42,885 vehicles sold during the same month last year. Having said that, quadricycle sales fell a massive 69 per cent at 19 units, compared to 61 vehicles sold in April 2023.

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2024: Tata Motors Registers Total Sales Of 77,521 Units

 

Piaggio EV 1 2023 01 16 T12 57 45 684 Z

Three-wheeler sales in April 2024 stood at 49,116 units, a decent 14.5 per cent growth

 

Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “Passenger Vehicles continues the highest ever monthly sales trend with 3.36 Lakh units, though with a marginal growth of 1.3 per cent, in the month of April 2024, as compared to April 2023. Continuing with the trends of Q4 of 2023-24, Two-Wheelers reported significant growth of 30.8% in April 2024, compared to April 2023, posting sales of about 17.5 lakh units while the Three-Wheeler segment also reported sales of about 0.49 Lakh units, with a growth of 14.5 per cent in April 2024, compared to April 2023.”

 

Also Read: Auto Sales April 2024: Hyundai Registers Total Sales Of 63,701 Units

 

The total combined vehicle production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers, and quadricycles, for the month of April 2024, stood at 23,58,041 units. 

