Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
New Maruti Suzuki 2025 DzireSkoda KylaqSkoda KodiaqHonda AmazeNew Hyundai Verna
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Hyundai New Kona ElectricKia SyrosLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iVLexus New LBX
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Oben Electric RorrHero XPulse 210Hero XPulse 200 4VUltraviolette F77 Mach 2Hero Mavrick 440
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
KTM New 390 AdventureCFMoto 400NKBenelli New TNT 300KTM 890 DukeKawasaki Z400
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Sales Hit New High In October 2024: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales for October grew to over 3.93 lakh units while two-wheeler sales stood at over 21.64 lakh units.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on November 13, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Passenger vehicles sales grew 0.9 per cent year-on-year
  • Two-wheeler sales grow by 14.2 per cent
  • Passenger vehicle sales remain flat in April-Oct 2024 period

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released its vehicle sales data for October 2024 with both passenger vehicles and two-wheelers climbing to a new high in the month. Passenger vehicle sales stood at 3,93,238 units - up 0.9 per cent from 3,89,714 units, the best ever in the month. Two-wheeler sales meanwhile grew a stronger 14.2 per cent from 18,95,799 units to 21,64,276 units - again a best ever for the month.
 

Also read: Mahindra Thar Roxx Waiting Periods Stretch To 2026; M&M Plots Production Ramp-Up In 2025
 

Hero Dealership Festive Season 2022 10 28 T17 10 08 300 Z

Two-wheeler sales grew a notable 14.2 per cent in the festive month of October 2024.

 

Commenting on the performance, Rajesh Menon, Director General, SIAM said, “October 2024 saw two major festivals Dussehra and Diwali, both occurring in the same month, which traditionally drive higher consumer demand providing a significant boost to Auto industry’s performance. Passenger Vehicles posted its highest ever sales of October in 2024 of 3.93 Lakh units, with a growth of 0.9 per cent, albeit on a high base of last October. The two-wheeler segment also posted the highest ever sales of October in 2024 with 21.64 Lakh units, with a good growth of 14.2 per cent, compared to October 2023.”

 

Also read: Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth
 

In the four-wheeler segments, passenger car sales shrunk by over 17 per cent year-on-year to 1,07,520 units in the month. The segment had reported sales of 1,30,046 units last year. Similarly, sales of vans was also down by 10.2 per cent from 12,975 units in October 2023 to 11,653 in 2024. Utility Vehicles remained the main growth driver for the segment with a 13.9 per cent gain over October 2023. Total UV sales stood at 2,25,934 units up from 1,98,356 units. Do note that these segment figures do not include the sales of BMW, Mercedes, Tata, Volvo and JLR.
 

Tata ev dealership 1

Passenger Vehicle segment reported flattish sales with a 0.9 per cent growth year-on-year.

 

Also read: Royal Enfield Monthly Sales Hit Record High Of Over 1.10 Lakh Units In October 2024
 

In the two-wheeler segment, sales for both scooters and motorcycles posted double-digit growth in October 2024. Scooter sales were up 22.3 per cent year-on-year from 5,89,802 units to 7,21,200 units. Motorcycle sales meanwhile grew from 12,52,835 units in October 2023 to 13,90,696 units in 2024 - a growth of 11 per cent.
 

Moving to year to date figures for the financial year, passenger vehicle sales grew by 0.6 per cent from 24,12,337 units to 24,26,250 units as of October 2024. Two-wheelers meanwhile grew from 1,06,35,205 units to 1,23,29,256 units.

# SIAM India# SIAM# SIAM sales report# SIAM auto sales# SIAM auto sales data# SIAM sales data# Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM)# Society for Indian Automobile Manufacturers# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • While the passenger vehicle segment saw the highest-ever monthly sales trend with 3.36 Lakh units, two-wheeler sales drove growth with a 31 per cent growth at 17.5 lakh units.
    Auto Sales April 2024: India Saw 25% Growth In Volume, Driven By Strong Two-Wheeler Sales
  • Data shared by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the total vehicle sales between April 2023 and March 2024 stood at 2,38,53,463, a growth of 12.5 per cent, compared to 2,12,04,846 units sold during the same period in FY 2023.
    India’s Sold More Than 2.38 Crore Vehicles In FY 2023-24, Witnessing A 12% Growth YoY
  • Total passenger vehicle wholesales stood at 3,70,786 units in February 2024, representing a 10.8 per cent year-over-year growth
    Two-Wheeler Sales Up By 34.6% In February 2024: SIAM
  • Effective July 2022, newly sold vehicles are mandated to be equipped with HSRPs through authorised showrooms.
    Explained: How To Purchase A High-Security Registration Plate (HSRP) For Your Vehicle
  • SIAM said that by overall volume Uttar Pradesh accounted for the highest vehicle sales, followed by Maharashtra.
    Maharashtra Sees Highest PV Sales In Q3 FY2024; UP Leads In Two-Wheeler & Overall Sales

Latest News

  • Honda showcased two new electric two-wheeler concepts at the Trade show this year.
    Honda EV Fun, Urban Electric Two-Wheeler Concepts Showcased
  • The Goan Classic 350 will be a bobber-styled version of the Classic 350 with ape handlebars and a more relaxed riding stance
    Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350 Launch On November 23
  • The Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa is a variant with slightly lighter kerb weight, marginally less suspension travel, but with slightly more torque than the stock KLX 230.
    2025 Kawasaki KLX 230 Sherpa Introduced In Japan
  • Apart from the newer GTS trim for both standard and Sport Turismo body style, the entry-level trim now has an AWD configuration.
    Porsche Taycan Line-Up Expanded With New GTS Trim; Total Versions Now Up To 16
  • KTM India will be launching its big bike range in India on November 14, 2024, along with several motocross models.
    KTM 890 Duke R, 890 Adventure R, 1390 Super Duke R EVO Launching On Nov 14
  • Passenger vehicle sales for October grew to over 3.93 lakh units while two-wheeler sales stood at over 21.64 lakh units.
    Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Sales Hit New High In October 2024: SIAM
  • The Glanza, Taisor and Hyryder are also being offered with benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh up till December 31, 2024.
    Toyota Glanza, Urban Cruiser Taisor, Hyryder Special Editions Launched Featuring Toyota Genuine Accessories
  • Honda BigWing dealerships across India will carry out the replacements free of charge for customers.
    Honda Gold Wing Tour Recalled In India To Address Potential Powertrain Fault
  • We take a look at some of the features that are offered for the first time in the Dzire.
    2025 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5 Features That Are A First For Dzire
  • Following the success of the Aprilia Tuareg 660 at the 2024 Africa Eco Race, Aprilia has unveiled the Tuareg 660 Rally, based on the rally bike with significant upgrades.
    EICMA 2024: Aprilia Tuareg 660 Rally Unveiled
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Sales Hit New High In October 2024: SIAM
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved