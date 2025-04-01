Login
Auto Sales March 2025: Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki Report Best Ever Sales in FY2025; Skoda Sales Touch New Monthly High

Here is a look at the sales performances of carmakers for the month of March 2025 and the financial year 2024-2025.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti, Mahindra report best ever domestic sales in FY2025
  • Kia reports a 4 per cent sales growth over FY2024
  • Skoda reports best-ever monthly sales of over 7,000 units in March 2025

The financial year 2025 has drawn to a close. For multiple automakers, 2025 marked a year of growth with increasing sales in domestic markets and/or exports. For brands such as Mahindra and Maruti, FY2025 marked their best-ever financial year in terms of sales while other brands like Kia also ended the FY with a respectable growth in sales. Here is a look at the companies’ sales numbers for the month of March 2025 and financial year 2025. 

 

Also read: Auto Sales 2025: Audi Reports 17 % Growth In Q1 2025, Driven By Q7 And Q8
 

Maruti Suzuki 

 

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Image 60

Maruti Suzuki reported a minor reduction in sales in the domestic market in March 2025, with 1,60,016 units sold viz-a-viz 1,61,304 units sold in the same month last year. Sales in the Mini and Compact segments housing models such as the Alto, S-Presso, Dzire, Swift and Baleno remained lower than a year ago – 78,561 units as against 81,673 units last year, though sales for the mid-size Ciaz did see an uptick, growing from 590 units last year to 676 units in March 2025. Sales for vans, too, were down year-on-year, though sales in the Utility Vehicle segment grew from 58,436 units a year ago to 61,097 units. Sales for the Super Carry LCV were also down year-on-year. Total passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market stood at 1,50,743 units – down from 1,52,718 units. Sales to other Original Equipment Manufacturers stood at 6,882 units. 

 

Also read: Maruti Suzuki Approves Third Plant At Kharkhoda
 

Cumulatively, including exports, the carmaker reported sales of 1,92,984 units – up from 1,87,196 units a year ago. 

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Also read: New Honda Amaze vs Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Subcompact Sedan Battle Continues
 

Moving to FY2025, sales of the Mini, Compact and Mid-Size segments remained below year-ago levels, though strong demand for UVs saw the brand sell 17,60,767 passenger vehicles in FY2025 – up from 17,59,881 units in FY2024. Sales to other OEMs also grew to 1,06,422 units from 58,612 units in FY2024, while exports stood at 3,32,585 units – up from 2,83,067 units. Cumulatively sales for the FY stood at 22,34,266 units – up from 21,35,323 units. 

 

Mahindra 

 

mahindra xuv700 bookings grow 40 percent after price cut for ax7 ax7 l variants carandbike 1

Mahindra reported an 18 per cent growth in domestic sales in March 2025. The Indian SUV maker ended the month with 48,048 units sold in the domestic market, up from 40,631 units in the same month last year.  

 

Also read: Highest Ever Sales For Mahindra In FY25, More Than 5.50 Lakh SUVs Sold
 

“In March, we sold a total of 48,048 SUVs, with a growth of 18% and 83894 total vehicles, a 23% growth over last year. We also started the deliveries of our Electric Origin SUVs, where we see a strong continued demand momentum. The year ended on a very positive note with us selling over 5 lakh SUVs in the domestic market for the first time ever,” said Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra. 

Mahindra BE 6e XEV 9e 2

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000
 

Cumulative sales in the financial year amounted to 5,51,487 units - the highest ever for the company and up 20 per cent from 4,59,864 units in FY2024. The carmaker also said that registrations on the Vahan registration portal had risen by 20 per cent in the financial year. 

 

Skoda 

 

Skoda Kylaq Web 32

Also read: Skoda Kylaq Pending Bookings To Be Cleared By End Of May 2025
 

Skoda reported its best-ever monthly sales in March 2025, with the company closing out the financial year 2025 with 7,422 units sold in the month. The company attributed the rise in monthly sales to the launch of the new Kylaq that marked the brand’s re-entry into the subcompact market and its first-ever sub-compact SUV for India. The carmaker, however, has not shared sales numbers for the financial year. 

 

Also read: Skoda Begins Assembly Of Made-In-India Kushaq, Slavia In Vietnam
 

Skoda also announced that it is ramping up production of the Kylaq subcompact SUV to close all existing open bookings by the end of May. The company currently has over 15,000 open bookings for the SUV.  

 

JSW MG Motor 

 

MG windsor image 2

MG reported a 9 per cent sales growth in March 2025 with wholesales of 5,500 units. The company said that the lion's share of sales came from its range of electric vehicles, with the Comet, ZS EV, and Winsor combined accounting for 85 per cent of all units sold. MG also said that the Winsor had seen its best-ever sales in the month, though no individual figures were provided. 

 

Also read: Updated MG Comet Launched At Rs 7.00 Lakh; Higher Variants Gain More Features
 

Kia 

 

KIA Seltos facelift 28

Kia India closed the financial year 2025 with cumulative sales of 2,55,207 units – a 4 per cent growth over the previous financial year. Exports in the financial year stood at 26,892 units. Sales in the month of March amounted to 25,525 units – a 19.3 per cent growth from 21,400 units reported in the same month last year. 

 

Also read: Kia EV6 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 65.90 Lakh 
 

Kia Syros Image 34

Kia said that the Sonet remained its best-selling model in the month, contributing to about 30 per cent of the sales followed by the Seltos and Carens with 26 per cent and 22 per cent shares respectively. The recently launched Syros, meanwhile, held a 20 per cent share. The remaining 2 per cent comprised the brand's premium offerings, such as the new Carnival and the EV6. Kia also revealed that it had sold 15,986 units of the Syros in India since its launch in February. 

 

Tata Motors

 

Tata Punch EV 1

Tata ended FY2025 with a drop in cumulative sales. The carmaker reported cumulative passenger vehicle sales of 5,56,263 units in FY2025, down 3 per cent from 5,73,495 units in FY2024. Cumulative EV sales were down 13 per cent to 64,276 units.

 

Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market were down 3 per cent to 5,53,585 units, though exports were up by 5 per cent to 2,678 units. Tata had reported domestic PV sales of 5,70,955 units in FY2024 and exports of 2,540 units.

Tata Safari Mileage Test 2

Speaking of March 2025, Tata reported a 3 per cent growth in domestic sales with 51,616 units sold - up from 50,110 units last year. Exports in the month were up 37 per cent to 256 units, while cumulative EV sales (domestic + export) were down 21 per cent from 6,738 units last year to 5,353 units.

 

Follow this space for more updates

# Skoda Auto India# Maruti Suzuki# Mahindra# MG Motor India# JSW MG Motor India# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

