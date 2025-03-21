Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on March 21, 2025
Highlights
- XUV700 AX7 now more affordable by up to Rs 45,000
- AX7L prices slashed by Rs 75,000
- Mahindra recently launched the XUV700 Ebony Edition
Mahindra has slashed prices for the top variants of the XUV700. The carmaker’s flagship internal combustion SUV’s AX7 and AX7L trims are now up to Rs 75,000 less expensive. Prices for the XUV700 AX7 start from Rs 19.49 lakh while prices for the AX7L start from Rs 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
Also read: Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.64 lakh
The revised prices are as follows:
|Mahindra XUV700
|New Price
|Old Price
|Difference
|AX7 Petrol MT 7-seater
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|Rs 19.49 lakh
|—
|AX7 Petrol MT 6-seater
|Rs 19.69 lakh
|Rs 19.69 lakh
|—
|AX7 Petrol AT 7-seater
|Rs 20.99 lakh
|Rs 21.44 lakh
|Rs 45,000
|AX7 Petrol AT 6-seater
|Rs 21.19 lakh
|Rs 21.64 lakh
|Rs 45,000
|AX7 Diesel MT 7-seater
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|Rs 19.99 lakh
|—
|AX7 Diesel MT 6-seater
|Rs 20.19 lakh
|Rs 20.19 lakh
|—
|AX7 Diesel AT 7-seater
|Rs 21.69 lakh
|Rs 22.14 lakh
|Rs 45,000
|AX7 Diesel AT 6-seater
|Rs 21.89 lakh
|Rs 22.34 lakh
|Rs 45,000
|AX7 Diesel AT AWD 7-seater
|Rs 22.89 lakh
|Rs 23.34 lakh
|Rs 45,000
|AX7L Petrol AT 7-seater
|Rs 23.19 lakh
|Rs 23.94 lakh
|Rs 75,000
|AX7L Petrol AT 6-seater
|Rs 23.39 lakh
|Rs 24.14 lakh
|Rs 75,000
|AX7L Diesel MT 7-seater
|Rs 22.24 lakh
|Rs 22.99 lakh
|Rs 75,000
|AX7L Diesel MT 6-seater
|Rs 22.49 lakh
|Rs 23.24 lakh
|Rs 75,000
|AX7L Diesel AT 7-seater
|Rs 23.99 lakh
|Rs 24.74 lakh
|Rs 75,000
|AX7L Diesel AT 6-seater
|Rs 24.19 lakh
|Rs 24.94 lakh
|Rs 75,000
|AX7L Diesel AT AWD 7-seater
|Rs 24.99 lakh
|Rs 25.74 lakh
|Rs 75,000
The prices for the AX7 manual variants remain unchanged while the automatic variants are now more affordable by Rs 45,000. The AX7 trim is available in both six- and seven-seat configurations, with petrol and diesel powertrain and optional all-wheel-drive in diesel guise.
Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh
The fully-loaded AX7L meanwhile sees prices slashed by a flat Rs 75,000 across all variants. Also offered in six- and seven-seat cabin configurations, the fully-loaded trim level is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options though the former is solely offered with an automatic. The diesel mill can be optioned with either a manual or automatic gearbox with the latter getting the option for all-wheel drive.
Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Buyers No Longer Compelled To Purchase Charger, But There’s A Catch
The XUV700 goes up against the likes of the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus with Mahindra recently updating the SUV’s line-up with a new Ebony Edition offered in AX7 and AX7L trims.
