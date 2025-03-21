Login
Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000

Prices of the AX7 automatic variants have been reduced by Rs 45,000 while prices of all variants of the AX7 L trim are down by Rs 75,000.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 21, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • XUV700 AX7 now more affordable by up to Rs 45,000
  • AX7L prices slashed by Rs 75,000
  • Mahindra recently launched the XUV700 Ebony Edition

Mahindra has slashed prices for the top variants of the XUV700. The carmaker’s flagship internal combustion SUV’s AX7 and AX7L trims are now up to Rs 75,000 less expensive. Prices for the XUV700 AX7 start from Rs 19.49 lakh while prices for the AX7L start from Rs 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).
 

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 Ebony Edition Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 19.64 lakh
 

The revised prices are as follows:
 

Mahindra XUV700New PriceOld PriceDifference
AX7 Petrol MT 7-seaterRs 19.49 lakhRs 19.49 lakh
AX7 Petrol MT 6-seaterRs 19.69 lakhRs 19.69 lakh
AX7 Petrol AT 7-seaterRs 20.99 lakhRs 21.44 lakhRs 45,000
AX7 Petrol AT 6-seaterRs 21.19 lakhRs 21.64 lakhRs 45,000
AX7 Diesel MT 7-seaterRs 19.99 lakhRs 19.99 lakh
AX7 Diesel MT 6-seaterRs 20.19 lakhRs 20.19 lakh
AX7 Diesel AT 7-seaterRs 21.69 lakhRs 22.14 lakhRs 45,000
AX7 Diesel AT 6-seaterRs 21.89 lakhRs 22.34 lakhRs 45,000
AX7 Diesel AT AWD 7-seaterRs 22.89 lakhRs 23.34 lakhRs 45,000
AX7L Petrol AT 7-seaterRs 23.19 lakhRs 23.94 lakhRs 75,000
AX7L Petrol AT 6-seaterRs 23.39 lakhRs 24.14 lakhRs 75,000
AX7L Diesel MT 7-seaterRs 22.24 lakhRs 22.99 lakhRs 75,000
AX7L Diesel MT 6-seaterRs 22.49 lakhRs 23.24 lakhRs 75,000
AX7L Diesel AT 7-seaterRs 23.99 lakhRs 24.74 lakhRs 75,000
AX7L Diesel AT 6-seaterRs 24.19 lakhRs 24.94 lakhRs 75,000
AX7L Diesel AT AWD 7-seaterRs 24.99 lakhRs 25.74 lakhRs 75,000

The prices for the AX7 manual variants remain unchanged while the automatic variants are now more affordable by Rs 45,000. The AX7 trim is available in both six- and seven-seat configurations, with petrol and diesel powertrain and optional all-wheel-drive in diesel guise.
 

Also Read: Mahindra Scorpio-N Carbon Edition Launched At Rs 19.19 Lakh

 

18xuv700 1 5b01d73c07

The fully-loaded AX7L meanwhile sees prices slashed by a flat Rs 75,000 across all variants. Also offered in six- and seven-seat cabin configurations, the fully-loaded trim level is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options though the former is solely offered with an automatic. The diesel mill can be optioned with either a manual or automatic gearbox with the latter getting the option for all-wheel drive.
 

Also read: Mahindra BE 6, XEV 9e Buyers No Longer Compelled To Purchase Charger, But There’s A Catch
 

The XUV700 goes up against the likes of the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus with Mahindra recently updating the SUV’s line-up with a new Ebony Edition offered in AX7 and AX7L trims.

