Mahindra XUV700 AX7, AX7L Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 75,000

Mahindra has slashed prices for the top variants of the XUV700. The carmaker’s flagship internal combustion SUV’s AX7 and AX7L trims are now up to Rs 75,000 less expensive. Prices for the XUV700 AX7 start from Rs 19.49 lakh while prices for the AX7L start from Rs 22.24 lakh (ex-showroom).



The revised prices are as follows:



Mahindra XUV700 New Price Old Price Difference AX7 Petrol MT 7-seater Rs 19.49 lakh Rs 19.49 lakh — AX7 Petrol MT 6-seater Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 19.69 lakh — AX7 Petrol AT 7-seater Rs 20.99 lakh Rs 21.44 lakh Rs 45,000 AX7 Petrol AT 6-seater Rs 21.19 lakh Rs 21.64 lakh Rs 45,000 AX7 Diesel MT 7-seater Rs 19.99 lakh Rs 19.99 lakh — AX7 Diesel MT 6-seater Rs 20.19 lakh Rs 20.19 lakh — AX7 Diesel AT 7-seater Rs 21.69 lakh Rs 22.14 lakh Rs 45,000 AX7 Diesel AT 6-seater Rs 21.89 lakh Rs 22.34 lakh Rs 45,000 AX7 Diesel AT AWD 7-seater Rs 22.89 lakh Rs 23.34 lakh Rs 45,000 AX7L Petrol AT 7-seater Rs 23.19 lakh Rs 23.94 lakh Rs 75,000 AX7L Petrol AT 6-seater Rs 23.39 lakh Rs 24.14 lakh Rs 75,000 AX7L Diesel MT 7-seater Rs 22.24 lakh Rs 22.99 lakh Rs 75,000 AX7L Diesel MT 6-seater Rs 22.49 lakh Rs 23.24 lakh Rs 75,000 AX7L Diesel AT 7-seater Rs 23.99 lakh Rs 24.74 lakh Rs 75,000 AX7L Diesel AT 6-seater Rs 24.19 lakh Rs 24.94 lakh Rs 75,000 AX7L Diesel AT AWD 7-seater Rs 24.99 lakh Rs 25.74 lakh Rs 75,000

The prices for the AX7 manual variants remain unchanged while the automatic variants are now more affordable by Rs 45,000. The AX7 trim is available in both six- and seven-seat configurations, with petrol and diesel powertrain and optional all-wheel-drive in diesel guise.



The fully-loaded AX7L meanwhile sees prices slashed by a flat Rs 75,000 across all variants. Also offered in six- and seven-seat cabin configurations, the fully-loaded trim level is offered with both petrol and diesel engine options though the former is solely offered with an automatic. The diesel mill can be optioned with either a manual or automatic gearbox with the latter getting the option for all-wheel drive.



The XUV700 goes up against the likes of the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus with Mahindra recently updating the SUV’s line-up with a new Ebony Edition offered in AX7 and AX7L trims.