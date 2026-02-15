SIAM Reports PV Sales Of Almost 4.5 Lakh Units, 2W Sales Of Over 19 Lakh Units In January 2026

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers published the sales data for January 2026, reporting double-digit growth across the passenger vehicle (PV), two-wheeler (2W) and three-wheeler segments. Total PV sales in the domestic market stood at 4,49,616 units while 2W sales amounted to 19,25,603 units - best ever numbers for January.



Commenting on the industry’s sales performance, SIAM Director General, Rajesh Menon, said, “The new year has begun on a positive note, extending the strong momentum seen in the previous quarter, supported by sustained demand following the GST rate reduction. The initiatives announced in the Union Budget 2026 to strengthen India’s manufacturing base, along with existing policy tailwinds, are expected to deliver long-term benefits for the sector and support growth in the medium term.”



Domestic Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Sales For January 2026



Year-on-year, both 2W and PV sales posted double-digit growth - up 26.2 per cent and 12.6 per cent respectively.



Subsegment sales data for PVs continued to show a rising demand for SUVs in the Indian market, with domestic sales up 15.9 per cent year-on-year from 2,12,995 units to 2,46,844 units. Passenger Car sales, meanwhile, were down 5.1 per cent from 1,27,065 units to 1,20,636 units. Do note that these subsegment numbers do not include sales of Tata Motors.



On the two-wheeler side, sales of scooters, motorcycles and mopeds all grew in the double digits year-on-year. Scooter sales were up 36.9 per cent from 5,48,201 units to 7,50,580 units, while motorcycle sales grew 20.3 per cent from 9,36,145 units to 11,26,416 units. Moped sales, meanwhile, grew by around 16 per cent from 41,872 units in January 2025 to 48,607 units.



Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Exports In January 2026



On the export front, SIAM reported a PV export growth of 33.4 per cent lead by the passenger car segment. Total PV exports stood at 76,822 units, of which 37,329 units (a year-on-year growth of 43.6 per cent) were of passenger cars. SUV exports stood at 38,421 units, up 26 per cent from January 2025.



On the two-wheeler side, exports grew by almost 20 per cent, with scooter exports rising 38.8 per cent from 44,875 units last year to 62,294 units. Motorcycle exports, meanwhile, were up 16.5 per cent at 3,90,667 units, while moped exports were up 1058 per cent from a low of 300 units in January 2025 to 3,474 units in January 2026.



Year-To-Date Passenger Vehicle, Two-Wheeler Domestic Sales In FY2026



Year-to-date figures from the financial year 2025-2026 painted a more subdued picture though both PV and 2W sales continued to report a sales growth. Total PV sales in the April 2025 to January 2026 period stood at 37,06,551 units - a 6.2 per cent growth over the previous fiscal year. Two-wheeler sales, meanwhile, were up 7.8 per cent to 1,78,58,440 units