Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley-Davidson LiveWireHonda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738

The latest Sports variant comes with a fresh colour scheme and snazzy graphics
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 26, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant launched
  • Gets new livery and snazzy graphics
  • Mechanically remains the same

Adding a dash of sportiness to the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec scooter, Hero MotoCorp has added a new Sports variant to the existing portfolio. The new variant has been priced at Rs 79,738 ex-showroom, Delhi, and is slotted between the top-spec Xtec Connected and ZX variants. The company now offers a total of six variants of the Pleasure Plus Xtec.

 

Also Read: Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test: Introduction

For the Sports variant, the 110cc scooter receives a new Abrax Orange Blue colour scheme, with blue as the primary shade and orange as the secondary shade. The livery is accompanied by an ‘18’ number decal on either side of the side panels and the front apron. Completing the sporty look is a body-coloured grab rail and orange pinstripes along the rim on the blacked-out alloy wheels.

 

Also Read: Vida V1 Plus Re-Introduced By Hero MotoCorp; Priced At Rs. 1.15 Lakh

Mechanically, the scooter is the same as the other variants. It is powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that is capable of producing 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm and comes coupled to a CVT transmission. The Pleasure Plus is suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends. The Pleasure Plus rides on 10-inch alloy wheels with road-biased tyres. The scooter tips the scale at 106 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 4.8 litres.

 

Also Read: car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Manufacturer of the Year

The Pleasure Plus comes with LED lighting for the headlamp and a semi-digital unit with an LCD for instrumentation that is Bluetooth-enabled allowing the user to receive call and SMS alerts.

 

On the competition front, the new Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant goes up against the Honda Activa 6G and Dio, and the TVS Jupiter and Scooty Zest 110.

# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Pleasure XTec# Pleasure Plus Sports# variant# sporty colours# 110cc scooters in India# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,396 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 11,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 15.95 Lakh
₹ 33,732/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2017 Honda City, New Delhi
7.5
2017 Honda City
  • 49,781 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi

Popular Hero Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
Suzuki India Teases V-Strom 800DE; Launch Soon
Force Gurkha 5-Door Previewed; Launch Likely By Mid-2024
Force Gurkha 5-Door Previewed; Launch Likely By Mid-2024
Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV
Genesis Neolun Concept Unveiled; Brand’s First Full-Size Electric SUV
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Toyota Innova Hycross Petrol Model To Get A New GX (O) Variant
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
Hero MotoSports Rider Joaquim Rodrigues Announces Retirement From Racing
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
“Don’t Want To Be Maruti”: Why Volkswagen Isn’t Following Skoda Into India’s Sub-4M SUV Market
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Two-Time Dakar Winner Toby Price Parts Ways With KTM
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Zak Brown To Continue as McLaren Racing CEO Until 2030
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Launched In Japan
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test: Introduction
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test: Introduction
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Harley-Davidson India Plant Visit; Witnessing The Making Of X440
Hero Mavrick 440 To Be Launched In UK Soon
Hero Mavrick 440 To Be Launched In UK Soon
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved