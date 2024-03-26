New Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports Variant Launched At Rs 79,738

Adding a dash of sportiness to the Hero Pleasure Plus Xtec scooter, Hero MotoCorp has added a new Sports variant to the existing portfolio. The new variant has been priced at Rs 79,738 ex-showroom, Delhi, and is slotted between the top-spec Xtec Connected and ZX variants. The company now offers a total of six variants of the Pleasure Plus Xtec.

For the Sports variant, the 110cc scooter receives a new Abrax Orange Blue colour scheme, with blue as the primary shade and orange as the secondary shade. The livery is accompanied by an ‘18’ number decal on either side of the side panels and the front apron. Completing the sporty look is a body-coloured grab rail and orange pinstripes along the rim on the blacked-out alloy wheels.

Mechanically, the scooter is the same as the other variants. It is powered by a 110.9 cc single-cylinder air-cooled mill that is capable of producing 8 bhp and 8.7 Nm and comes coupled to a CVT transmission. The Pleasure Plus is suspended by a telescopic fork at the front and a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking is handled by 130 mm drum brakes at both ends. The Pleasure Plus rides on 10-inch alloy wheels with road-biased tyres. The scooter tips the scale at 106 kg and has a fuel tank capacity of 4.8 litres.

The Pleasure Plus comes with LED lighting for the headlamp and a semi-digital unit with an LCD for instrumentation that is Bluetooth-enabled allowing the user to receive call and SMS alerts.

On the competition front, the new Pleasure Plus Xtec Sports variant goes up against the Honda Activa 6G and Dio, and the TVS Jupiter and Scooty Zest 110.