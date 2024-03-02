Login

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units

Sales in the domestic market stood at over 4.45 lakh units while exports totaled 23,153 units in the month
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 2, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hero MotoCorp sold 4,36,929 motorcycles and 31,481 scooters
  • Company sold 4,45,257 units in the domestic market
  • Cumulative sales for the FY2024 (YTD) reached 51,31,040 units

Hero MotoCorp has reported a 19 per cent year-on-year growth for February 2024. The company sold 4,68,410 units (including exports) over the course of the month, rising from 3,94,460 units in the same period last year. Further bifurcating the total sales of February 2024,  Hero reported sales of 4,45,257 units in the Indian market while 23,153 units were shipped overseas. In comparison to the same period last year i.e. February 2023, the company sold 3,82,317 units in the domestic market while exports stood at 12,143 units. 
 

Sales of both scooters and motorcycles saw a considerable jump during the month. Cumulative motorcycle sales for Feb 2024 stood at 4,36,929 units, up from 3,71,854 motorcycles in the same period last year while scooter sales climbed from 22,606 units in Feb 2023 to 31,481 units.
 

The cumulative YTD sales for FY24 stand at a total of 51,31,040 units sold with a total of 4,961,275 units sold domestically and 1,69,765 units exported. The motorcycle segment has sold a total of 4,733,948 units while scooter sales stand at 3,97,092 units.
 

Hero said the volumes for the month indicated a positive growth in customer sentiment which the company expected to improve further in the months to come.
 

Written by: Ronit Agarwal

# Hero Motocorp# Hero MotoCorp# Hero Sales# Hero Sales Figures# Hero MotoCorp Sales# Bikes# Two Wheelers# sales-figure# Sales Figures
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 13,700 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 14,558/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
  • 29,603 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.5 Lakh
₹ 12,318/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.2
2020 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
  • 20,092 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.85 Lakh
₹ 24,300/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2019 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 24,128 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.5 Lakh
₹ 13,749/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2022 Mahindra Thar
  • 22,996 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 17.25 Lakh
₹ 36,481/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Tata Harrier, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.4
2020 Tata Harrier
  • 24,948 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
Rs. 15.25 Lakh
₹ 32,251/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Mahindra XUV700, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.6
2021 Mahindra XUV700
  • 25,215 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 24.5 Lakh
₹ 51,823/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 42 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Bajaj Auto Domestic Sales Up 42 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Royal Enfield Motorcycle Sales Grow 6 Per Cent
F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
F1: Verstappen Pips Leclerc And Russell In Bahrain To First Pole Position Of 2024
McLaren Artura Spider Revealed; Artura Line-Up Gets Performance Updates
McLaren Artura Spider Revealed; Artura Line-Up Gets Performance Updates
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Tork Kratos R Available With Rs 37,500 Discount Till March 31
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Everything You Need To Know About The 2024 Formula 1 Season
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Hyundai Verna and Royal Enfield Himalayan Win Top Honours at car&bike Awards 2024
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Mahindra Reports Sales Growth Of 24 Per Cent
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Auto Sales February 2024: Maruti Suzuki Sees 15% Growth YoY; Sells 197,471 Units
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
Hero’s ‘Transforming’ Scooter-Cum-Three-Wheeler Inches Closer To Reality; MoRTH Issues Draft Notification
car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Manufacturer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Manufacturer of the Year
Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries All Set To Begin On April 15
Hero Mavrick 440 Deliveries All Set To Begin On April 15
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different
Hero Mavrick 440 vs Harley-Davidson X440; How Are They Different
Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
Hero Mavrick 440: All Variants Explained
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved