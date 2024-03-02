Two-Wheeler Sales February 2024: Hero MotoCorp Reports Cumulative Sales of Over 4.68 Lakh Units

Hero MotoCorp has reported a 19 per cent year-on-year growth for February 2024. The company sold 4,68,410 units (including exports) over the course of the month, rising from 3,94,460 units in the same period last year. Further bifurcating the total sales of February 2024, Hero reported sales of 4,45,257 units in the Indian market while 23,153 units were shipped overseas. In comparison to the same period last year i.e. February 2023, the company sold 3,82,317 units in the domestic market while exports stood at 12,143 units.



Sales of both scooters and motorcycles saw a considerable jump during the month. Cumulative motorcycle sales for Feb 2024 stood at 4,36,929 units, up from 3,71,854 motorcycles in the same period last year while scooter sales climbed from 22,606 units in Feb 2023 to 31,481 units.



The cumulative YTD sales for FY24 stand at a total of 51,31,040 units sold with a total of 4,961,275 units sold domestically and 1,69,765 units exported. The motorcycle segment has sold a total of 4,733,948 units while scooter sales stand at 3,97,092 units.



Hero said the volumes for the month indicated a positive growth in customer sentiment which the company expected to improve further in the months to come.



Written by: Ronit Agarwal