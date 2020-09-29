New Cars and Bikes in India
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe India Launch Details Revealed

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be the new entry-level sedan from the automaker and borrows its design cues from the larger 8 Series Gran Coupe while packing powerful 2.0-litre turbo petrol and diesel engines under the hood.

Updated:
The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is expected to be priced between Rs. 34-38 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

Highlights

  • The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe will be the brand's most affordable sedan
  • The BMW 2 Series GC is expected to get 2.0-litre petrol & diesel engines
  • The 2 Series GC will compete with the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine

BMW India will be introducing the all-new 2 Series Gran Coupe in the country on October 15, 2020. The all-new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is based on the entry-level 2 Series sedan but takes design cues from the larger Gran Coupe models in the brand's line-up and is high on style. The four-door coupe will also be BMW's new entry-level offering for the Indian market and the second model from the 2 Series family, after the BMW M2 Competition. The model shares its underpinnings with the X1 and is also a front-wheel drive offering.

Also Read: 2019 LA Auto Show: BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Unveiled Globally

The new BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe stands out with its styling with elements including the massive kidney grille, large air intakes on the bumper and wide headlamps with distinctive LED DRLs. The roofline is low-slung, keeping up with the coupe theme on the model and integrates into the boot that gets a lip spoiler and wraparound LED taillights inspired by the flagship 8 Series. In terms of dimensions, the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is fairly large measuring 4526 mm in length, 1800 mm in width and 1420 mm in height. The wheelbase stands at 2670 mm, while the boot space is a surprisingly generous at 430 litres.

ctnl7q14

The BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe borrows its styling from the 8 Series Gran Coupe

The cabin on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is identical to the one on the 3 Series sedan and comes with a 10.25-inch infotainment system that offers a host of functions. The car also comes with ambient lighting, panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, park assist, electrically-adjustable front seats and the BMW digital key as well. The car also comes with safety aids like lane departure warning, lane change warning, rear collision warning, cross traffic warning, cruise control and more.

Power on the BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is likely to come from both petrol and diesel engines. This will include the 2.0-litre turbo petrol that develops 189 bhp and 280 Nm of peak torque. The 2.0-litre turbo diesel develops 187 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque. Both units are paired with the 8-speed Steptronic automatic transmission.

Also Read: 2020 BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Spied Testing In Pune During Lockdown

l05m5v94

The cabin is identical to the 3 Series and comes with a digital instrument console and a large 10.25-inch infotainment system

0 Comments

Prices are expected to start from ₹ 34-38 lakh on the 2 Series Gran Coupe. BMW's most affordable offering will take on the Mercedes-Benz A-Class Limousine that is likely to go on sale by the end of 2020 and the Audi A3 as well in the future.

